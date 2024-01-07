2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards full winners list: Netflix’ Wednesday, HBO’s The Last of Us, and more clinches big
Winners of 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards announced after three-month delay caused by Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike.
The winners of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are finally here. The Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike caused the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards to be postponed by three months. The event is now taking place on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Highlights of Day 1 of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
First up on the first night was Sam Richardson, who won best guest actor in a comedy series for his role in Ted Lasso.
We're Here on HBO and Max, Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus, and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC were among the juried winners.
While not the main Emmy gala, the Creative Arts ceremony shines a spotlight on the year's most cherished shows. The list includes The Last of Us to Wednesday, Succession to RuPaul's Drag Race and Queer Eye.
Check out the full list and discover the behind-the-scenes brilliance that captivated viewers and judges alike.
Winners:
- Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)
- Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Jasmine Guy - Chronicles of Jessica Wu (Tubi)
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Bear - Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, and AJ Links (FX)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The White Lotus - Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani, and Francesco Vedovati (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Beef - Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce (Netflix)
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming: Blindspotting - Routines: "The History" / "San Quentin Blues" (Starz), Jon Boogz, Choreographer
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The White Lotus - Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani, and Francesco Vedovati (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour): The Mandalorian - Dean Cundey (Disney+)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour): The Crown - Adriano Goldman (Netflix)
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series: Wednesday (Netflix)
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Beef (Netflix)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Wednesday (Netflix)
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Judith Light - Poker Face (Peacock)
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Hiam Abbass - Succession (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Main Title Design: The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Motion Design: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (The Roku Channel)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): The White Lotus: "In the Sandbox" - Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Music Supervision: The White Lotus: "Bull Elephants" - Gabe Hilfer (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Wednesday - Danny Elfman (Netflix)
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" - "A Beautiful Game" by Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Foy Vance (Apple TV+)
- Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)
- Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series: The Great (Hulu)
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" - John M. Valerio (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series: Night Court: "Pilot" - Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos (NBC)
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series: What We Do in the Shadows: "Go Flip Yourself" - Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster (FX)
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Jamie Kennedy (The Roku Channel)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): Wednesday (Netflix)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: The Bear (FX)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: Prey (Hulu)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: The Bear (FX)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: The Last of Us (HBO)