‘End of chapter for us’, BTS’ V and Jimin talk about the moment that felt like the ‘climax’ of everything

BTS Monuments Beyond The Star, the docuseries showcasing the South Korean boy band, explores the unseen and unspoken journey of the K-pop idols. While the world witnesses their fame and rise, the series intricately chronicles the challenges they endured, including the revelation that the group was once on the brink of disbanding. Revelations from Jungkook and J-Hope about BTS considering going their separate ways are now complemented by V and Jimin shedding light on what felt like the 'end of a chapter’ bts v and jimin(bighit music)

Also read: BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin, bond as companion soldiers in new military photos: ‘Maknaes together’

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

When V and Jimin thought it was the ‘End’

Earlier, BTS felt really sad when Bang Si Hyuk told them there wouldn't be any more concerts because of the pandemic. Jungkook even wondered what he would look forward to. After a few months, they got the chance to perform at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, and they were super excited. But a fear stayed with them during the performance – what if it was their last concert? What if the world changed a lot, and they never got to perform in different parts of the world again? This worry affected their mental health.

In the 5th episode, right after BTS' impactful performance of Fire, the Layover singer expressed, “This concert was very precious and an important time for the seven of us.” Adding that they finally got a chance to perform after enduring a lot he says “This concert was really like the end of a chapter for us, I hope it was as memorable for ARMY as it was for us.”

RM said, “It's such a shame we couldn't take this concert to other parts of the world. Would this concert just remain a one-time deal? Would it disappear?”

Jimin shared, “We are finally hearing this, but at the same time, we don't know when we will be able to hear this again. I actually don't know when we will perform again. I kept feeling that way; every song felt like the last song, every moment like a climax for me.”

Following the idols' enlistment in the military, all of their previous works have begun to surface online and have reclaimed their place on billboards and in music sales, proving that the fan base will always continue and support them.

When will BTS return from the military?

BTS is scheduled to reunite in 2025. Jin, the oldest member of the band will return first. As per recent updates, the Moon singer is planning to release a solo song upon his return.