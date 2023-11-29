BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star trailer unveils members' pandemic struggles and hope found in PTD: WATCH

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star has dropped the main trailer for the forthcoming docuseries chronicling the life of South Korean boy band Bangtan Soneyondan. The upcoming streaming experience on OTT platforms will allow fans to explore the journey of the group's seven members - Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook - through the highs and lows of their decade-long career. Catch the series on Disney Plus starting December 21. But, before that, here is the trailer. BTS' Permission to Dance becomes their 12th MV to pass 600M views (Image via Twitter/charts_k)

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Trailer out

On November 29, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the official trailer for BTS' docu-series on YouTube. The clip begins by spotlighting the members in their debut era, with RM setting the tone at 8 o'clock sharp. “I was convinced these guys need to venture on stage no matter what it takes.” The scene transitions to Suga jokingly contemplating running away. “I’m really going to run away.” The following sequences capture the group's gradual ascent to stardom, celebrating victories, winning daesangs, and “practically doing everything they desired to do.” Yet, the most significant challenge was on the horizon."

Also read:‘BTS’ V and I drank a bit’, Park Hyung Sik reacts to fellow Wooga Squad member’s military enlistment

BTS' members reveal how life changed during the pandemic

During the pandemic, BTS achieved a major breakthrough with Permission to Dance, which gave the group international recognition. Even though songs like Dynamite and Butter were already popular, BTS made a big impression with this song. Although the fans only got to see the bright side, the group in the docuseries opened up about the challenges when they were informed that the tour had been canceled, What followed was a series of lost desire, motivation, and a lack of engagement with fans, taking a toll on the members' work. Nevertheless, they made a comeback and emerged even stronger than before.

True to its name, the series will chronicle the members' personal experiences, conflicts, and journey to success, recording their incredible 10-year journey together. BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star debuted a unique poster showing the Bangtan universe logo built of performance photos. Take a look.