Water supply disruption in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday: See affected areas

Water supply disruption in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday: See affected areas

PTI
Nov 27, 2023 03:57 PM IST

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to requirement, and water tankers will be available on request.

Water supply in several areas, including Rohini, will be affected from Wednesday to Thursday due to a shutdown for interconnection of the water main at the Keshopur drain and the Peeragarhi Chowk, the Delhi Jal Board said.

Representational picture(Raj K Raj /HT File Photo)

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to requirement, and water tankers will be available on request, the board said in a post on X.

"Due to shutdown for interconnection at Keshopur drain and Peeragarhi Chowk (Rohtak Road) from 10 am to 10 pm on November 29, the water supply in several colonies/areas will not be available/will be available at low pressure from the evening of November 29 to morning November 30," the DJB said.

The “affected areas are - Rohini Sector- 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23 and 25, Madhuban chowk, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Major Bhupender Singh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Krishna Park, Janakpuri and their adjoining areas”, it said.

New Delhi
Monday, November 27, 2023
