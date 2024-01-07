Taylor Swift's 'queer hints' op-ed sparks outrage for ‘invasive speculation’ about her sexuality

A New York Times op-ed analyzing Taylor Swift's musical and lyrical choices through the lens of her potential queer identity has generated mixed reactions. Critics say the article goes too far, moving from reasonable analysis to unnecessary personal guessing. This raises questions about what's acceptable when talking about public figures. Taylor Swift addresses her relationship with Travis Kelce(X, formerly Twitter)

Taylor Swift's Op-Ed draws criticism for speculating on sexuality

The op-ed that ‘extensively analyzed’ the gender identity of the singer of Cruel Summer has angered her fan base. A source familiar with the situation, speaking anonymously to CNN, confirmed this information. “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.”

The source further added, “Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics.”

NYT Op-Ed on Taylor Swift sparks debate on privacy and public figures

The author of the 5,000-word piece contends that Taylor Swift has hinted at her gender identity throughout her musical career. The lengthy opinion piece, which was published on Thursday, features several items that the author presents as "evidence" that the singer is a member of the LGBTQIA+ group.

An excerpt of the piece reads, “Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.”

A fan wrote, “let alone a figure of immense cultural significance who has previously denied the insinuations. Such pieces are widely considered to be inappropriate”, while another said, “I find myself hoping her machine punishes those who did this And I suspect she could do it, either overtly or subtly.”

When Taylor Swift supported LGBTQ community

In the past, Taylor Swift has shown support for the LGBTQ community and said her performances are “safe space" for LGBTQ people. She has also stood up for her fans during a time when many anti-gay measures were being passed. However, she has denied being a part of the LGBTQ community. In a 2019 interview with a magazine, Swift said, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she further added, “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”