Cher files for son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship over ‘severe mental health issues’

Cher files for conservatorship of her son

Cher shares Elijah with the late musician Gregg Allman, whom she married in 1975. As per the court documents, “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The 47-year-old singer has previously dealt with mental health issues. According to Fox News, Elijah's siblings nominated their mother to act as the conservator. The documents add that the Believe singer is “concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

“Petitioner (Cher) has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs,” the document adds.

The Dancing Queen singer further claimed that her son's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, is “not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

The document continues, “Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much needed medical care.”

“Petitioner notes that because Angela and Elijah are currently in the midst of dissolution proceedings, Angela is not entitled to appointment as conservator of Elijah’s estate unless the court finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that such appointment would be in Elijah’s best interest.”