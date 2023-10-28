Cher confesses she doesn't like her voice: ‘It doesn’t sound like a man or a woman'

Actor and singer Cher may be known as the ‘Goddess of Pop.’ But the 77-year-old songstress has confessed in an interview to Paper that she's not a fan of her voice. In fact, she claimed that she sounds like somewhere between a woman and a man. (Also Read: Cher accused of abducting son Elijah Allman amidst marriage reconciliation with Marie King) Cher says she doesn't like her voice(AFP)

What Cher said

“It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in-between. I have this strange style. I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my R’s. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open," said Cher in the interview.

She said that had it been left for her to judge her own voice, she wouldn't have given it as much love or attention as her fans. “I mean, people seem to like it and I’m happy as a clam, but I wouldn’t have picked it. I liked it on my mother and it’s definitely my mom’s voice. My mom’s is softer, mine is edgier — different, but the same, but I don’t think I would have picked it,” she added in the interview.

In another interview to Entertainment Tonight, she reiterated that she doesn't like singing around in the voice because she doesn't like her voice.

About Cher

Cher has enjoyed a six-decade long career as a popstar. She had a breakthrough as one half of the folk rock husband-wife duo Sonny & Cher. She has won a Grammy Award and a Billboard Music Award for her 1998 single Believe and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special for Cher: The Farewell Tour this year.

An accomplished actor, she also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for Norman Jewison's 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck. She also memorably played Meryl Streep's mother in Ol Parker's 2018 jukebox musical romantic comedy Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail