Cher accused of abducting son Elijah Allman amidst marriage reconciliation with Marie King

American singer and television personality Cher, has been accused of involvement in hiring four individuals to abduct her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in late 2022. According to Court documents from December 5, 2022. The accusations emerged in the proceedings between Elijah and his wife, Marie King, who filed for divorce in 2021. Iconic Star Cher Grapples with Accusations of Involvement in Son's Abduction Amid Marriage Reconciliation Drama. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

In these documents, Marie, also known as Queenie, mentions that the iconic superstar Cher organised the abduction of her son from their New York hotel room on November 30, 2022, which happened to be their wedding anniversary.

ALSO READ: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis finally settle custody case over their two kids; he will pay $27K in child support: Report

Marie claims that this action was taken while they were attempting to reconcile their marriage, and she expressed concerns over her son's safety. Notably, Marie stated that they had spent 12 days together in New York from November 18 to November 30, to working on their relationship.

According to the same legal documents, Marie further alleges that one of the four individuals involved in taking Elijah informed her that Cher had hired them for this task.

In her statement within the documents, Marie even expressed deep concern about her husband's well-being and whereabouts, stating, "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him." She also emphasized her desire for her husband's best interests and her understanding of his family's efforts to ensure his well-being.

Furthermore, King disclosed in the same legal papers that Cher's mother-in-law had asked her to vacate their residence with Elijah without allowing her to retrieve her personal belongings when he was receiving medical care in August 2022.

ALSO READ: Happiest to Unhappiest US states ranked: Utah tops happiness charts, West Virgina most depressed

Elijah Blue Allman is Cher's second and youngest son, born on July 10, 1976, from her marriage to the late Greg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. Cher and Greg Allman were married in 1975 but divorced in 1979, with Greg estranged from his son until they reconnected before his passing in 2017.

In 2014, Elijah acknowledged his mother's efforts and expressed that their relationship would improve over time, stating, "It'll be mended because it has to be; it will just take time."

It is worth noting that Cher is preparing for the release of her Christmas album later this year.