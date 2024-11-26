Cher reveals ‘shocking’ moment of discovering real name on birth certificate: ‘My mother had no idea…’

Cher believed for over 30 years that her legal names is Cherilyn Sarkisian. However, she was shocked to discover her actual name after obtaining a copy of her birth certificate. Iconic Star Cher was shocked to learn her real name (AFP)

Speaking about an error on her birth certificate, the singer stated that she found in the 1970s that her legal name was completely different.

In her recently published memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, which was published on November 19, the renowned singer said she was shocked to discover that her name on the birth certificate was listed as Cheryl.

The Grammy-winning musician discovered the truth behind her name when she decided to formally shorten her name to “Cher” in 1979.

“I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher,” she wrote, according to Hello! magazine.

Cher confronts mom about her real name

She recounts in her memoir, “I was shocked,” describing the moment of discovering her real name. She further provided some insights into how her mother Georgia Holt offered her some clarity.

At the age of 33, she reduced her first name and eliminated her four surnames—Sarkisian, LaPiere, Bono, and Allman.

Holt gave birth at the age of 19. According to Cher, a nurse asked her mother what she wanted to name her baby.

“My mother had no idea, but the woman insisted so she replied, ‘Well, Lana Turner’s my favorite actress and her little girl’s called Cheryl. My mother’s name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?’” she wrote.

Confronting her mother, she asked Holt, “Do you even know my real name, mom?” “I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break,” her mom replied.

Cher's surname of birth certificate was listed as Sarkisian. Gilbert LaPiere, who adopted her following his 1961 marriage to Holt, gave her the surname LaPiere. She later took on the surnames of Sonny Bono and Gregg Allmann following her marriages to them.

While Cher's memoir was published on November 19, its second volume is expected to be published in 2025.