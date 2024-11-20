Give yourself a natural cheek lift with the viral blush draping method inspired by Cher

Getting your blush on is easily one of the most satisfying stretches of your tried and tested and now perfected makeup routine. Now depending on what degree of full coverage you're going for, you may or may not be into contouring. Though the step isn't 'necessary' per se for everyday routines, contouring creates contrast on the face, strengthening definition. Now what if we told you, you could achieve strikingly similar results with just your blush? It's time to acquaint yourself with the supremely effective, blush draping technique. This Cher-inspired blush draping technique is all you need to give yourself a natural cheek lift(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt, haileybieber)

The credit for coming up with blush draping goes to Cher's long time makeup artist Way Bandy. Essentially a technique which embraces the maximalist blush blindness bandwagon, blush draping requires you to ditch the sublime sun kissed shades in favour of colours that are more likely to pop on your face. Just like a darker shade is used to create the definition with contouring, similarly a brighter pink, red, orange or coral will help you achieve a similar impact with the blush. The trick is to angle your blush brush on the lower end of your temples and pulling them down to the apples of your cheek so as to mimic an outturned 'C' lining your eye. While we want the blush to shine bright and thorough, don't forget to blend out the start and end points of your C-curve so as to soften the whole look.

Looking for some visual cues to get you started? In an old video, Alia Bhatt, whilst explaining her everyday makeup routine, had somewhat demonstrated the blush draping technique. Though eventually she drew out the blush over her nose, adhering to the W-technique, the high placement of the blush on the temples will show you the immediate lift some blush draping can give you.

How do you like to get your blush on?