Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, yet it remains a subject many hesitate to discuss. On the occasion of International Men’s Day, which was observed on November 19, Dr P Sridhar, consultant urologist and andrologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Vizag, shared with HT Lifestyle the important points surrounding the disease, its diagnosis and treatment.

Also Read | Doctor explains how to reduce the risk of diabetes if the disease runs in the family

“In India, prostate cancer cases are rising, particularly in urban areas, and many are detected late because men tend to overlook routine health evaluations,” stated the physician. “Understanding the disease, recognising warning signs and seeking timely medical advice can make a significant difference.”

What is prostate cancer? The prostate is a small, walnut-sized gland located below the urinary bladder and surrounding the urethra, shared Dr Sridhar. It plays an important role in male reproductive health by producing a component of seminal fluid.

“Prostate cancer develops when cells within this gland begin to grow abnormally and uncontrollably,” he stated, adding that age and family history are two of the biggest risk factors for the disease.

“The chances of developing prostate cancer increase significantly after the age of 50,” he observed. “Men with a family history of prostate cancer, particularly a father or brother diagnosed with the disease, face a higher risk.”

Genetic factors also play a role. Dr Sridhar cautioned that a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, particularly associated with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, can increase a man's risk of developing prostate cancer.