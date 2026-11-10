Ovarian cancer in women: Doctor explains 7 symptoms that may be mistaken for common digestive problems

Ovarian cancer is often referred to as a ‘silent’ cancer, not because it has no symptoms, but because its early signs can be vague and easily mistaken for common digestive problems such as acidity, gas, bloating or indigestion. Since these symptoms may appear mild initially, they are often overlooked or attributed to stress, dietary changes or stomach-related issues.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rupinder Sekhon, principal lead – gynae-oncology and robotic surgery, Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Centre, explains why ovarian cancer symptoms can be confused with gastric problems, the warning signs to watch out for and when to consult a doctor. (Also read: High AQI and eye health: Ophthalmologist explains signs of pollution-related eye irritation and ways to protect your vision )

Why are ovarian cancer symptoms often mistaken for gastric problems The ovaries are located in the lower abdomen, close to the intestines and other digestive organs. When an ovarian growth develops, it may cause pressure on nearby organs, contribute to fluid accumulation in the abdomen or affect normal digestive functioning. Consequently, some symptoms can resemble acidity, gas, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or post-meal bloating.

“The key difference to look out for is the pattern and persistence of symptoms. Gastric problems may come and go and can sometimes be linked to particular foods or stress. However, symptoms associated with ovarian cancer may be new, occur frequently and persist rather than settling down,” explains Dr Sekhon.

7 symptoms women should not ignore According to Dr Sekhon, certain persistent symptoms deserve medical attention, particularly when they are new or represent a noticeable change from a woman’s usual health patterns.

1. Persistent bloating Occasional bloating after a heavy meal or around menstruation is common. However, persistent or frequent abdominal bloating that does not settle should not be ignored. In some cases, it may be associated with fluid accumulation in the abdomen, known as ascites, or an ovarian mass.

2. Feeling full very quickly Also known as early satiety, this refers to feeling unusually full after eating only a small amount of food. It may be accompanied by nausea or reduced appetite. Pressure from an ovarian mass or fluid accumulation in the abdomen can contribute to this sensation.