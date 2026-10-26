Gastroenterologist says simple 10–15 minute walk after meals can improve digestion, ease bloating and gas
A gentle 10-minute walk after meals may help ease bloating, gas and indigestion. Dr Vishal Khurana explains how this simple habit may support overall digestion.
A short, gentle walk after meals may help ease everyday digestive discomfort, including bloating and gas. According to Dr Vishal Khurana, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, this simple habit can support digestion without requiring special equipment or a major lifestyle change.
“In my clinic, I often tell patients that the simplest digestive habit is also the most underrated: a gentle 10-minute walk after meals,” says Dr Khurana in an interview with HT Lifestyle. (Also read: Fatty liver is not just about alcohol: Gastroenterologist explains the role of diabetes, belly fat and cholesterol )
He explains that light movement may help the stomach empty faster and encourage gut movement, potentially reducing the feeling of heaviness after eating. Walking may also help trapped gas pass, offering relief from everyday bloating and indigestion.
How does walking after meals help digestion?
“The evidence is modest but consistent,” says Dr Khurana, pointing to a small ultrasound study by University Hospital of Heidelberg at Mannheim involving 10 healthy men in which walking after a meal reduced the stomach’s half-emptying time from approximately 123 minutes to 107 minutes.
He also refers to a small trial involving people with functional bloating, in which walking for 10 to 15 minutes after meals over four weeks was associated with reduced belching, gas and bloating.
However, he cautions against viewing a post-meal walk as a cure for digestive problems. While it may help ease occasional discomfort, the benefits can vary from person to person.
Can walking after meals help with acid reflux?
Dr Khurana explains that stomach emptying and acid reflux are related, but the benefits of walking should not be overstated.
“When the stomach empties on time, there is less for acid to push back up,” he says, noting that this is based on physiology and clinical experience rather than definitive evidence that walking treats gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
He adds that a gentle stroll is preferable to vigorous exercise immediately after eating, as intense activity may trigger reflux or discomfort in some people.
It is also advisable to avoid lying down for two to three hours after dinner, particularly for those prone to acid reflux.
How long should you walk after eating?
According to Dr Khurana, a relaxed walk of 10 to 15 minutes is a practical place to start. The aim is gentle movement rather than an intense workout.
His suggestions include:
- Keep the pace comfortable: Choose an easy stroll instead of a brisk walk or strenuous exercise immediately after a heavy meal.
- Walk for 10–15 minutes: Start soon after eating, as your comfort allows.
- Avoid lying down immediately after dinner: Ideally, wait two to three hours before going to bed.
- Pay attention to persistent symptoms: Do not rely on walking alone if digestive problems continue.
When should you consult a doctor?
Although a short walk may help with occasional bloating and indigestion, persistent or concerning symptoms require medical attention.
Dr Khurana advises seeking medical evaluation for ongoing heartburn, difficulty swallowing, unexplained weight loss, vomiting or black stools. These symptoms should not be managed through lifestyle changes alone.
“This is one of the simplest things I tell patients, and one of the few they actually stick to, because it costs nothing and needs no equipment,” he says.
For everyday digestive discomfort, a gentle post-meal walk can be a useful habit to try. However, it should complement, not replace, medical advice and treatment when needed.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.