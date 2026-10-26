Gastroenterologist says simple 10–15 minute walk after meals can improve digestion, ease bloating and gas

A short, gentle walk after meals may help ease everyday digestive discomfort, including bloating and gas. According to Dr Vishal Khurana, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, this simple habit can support digestion without requiring special equipment or a major lifestyle change.

“In my clinic, I often tell patients that the simplest digestive habit is also the most underrated: a gentle 10-minute walk after meals,” says Dr Khurana in an interview with HT Lifestyle. (Also read: Fatty liver is not just about alcohol: Gastroenterologist explains the role of diabetes, belly fat and cholesterol )

He explains that light movement may help the stomach empty faster and encourage gut movement, potentially reducing the feeling of heaviness after eating. Walking may also help trapped gas pass, offering relief from everyday bloating and indigestion.

How does walking after meals help digestion? “The evidence is modest but consistent,” says Dr Khurana, pointing to a small ultrasound study by University Hospital of Heidelberg at Mannheim involving 10 healthy men in which walking after a meal reduced the stomach’s half-emptying time from approximately 123 minutes to 107 minutes.

He also refers to a small trial involving people with functional bloating, in which walking for 10 to 15 minutes after meals over four weeks was associated with reduced belching, gas and bloating.

However, he cautions against viewing a post-meal walk as a cure for digestive problems. While it may help ease occasional discomfort, the benefits can vary from person to person.