Fatty liver is not just about alcohol: Gastroenterologist explains the role of diabetes, belly fat and cholesterol

Think fatty liver only affects people who drink alcohol? Think again! The condition can develop even in people who have never touched alcohol, often without any obvious symptoms. Factors such as diabetes, belly fat, high cholesterol and insulin resistance can contribute to fat building up in the liver.

Known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), the condition affects an estimated 30% of adults worldwide, according to a 2023 analysis published in Hepatology.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director and Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, explains why fatty liver should not be ignored, who is at risk and how early detection and lifestyle changes can help protect liver health. (Also read: Normal body weight but high metabolic risk: Doctor explains why you should look beyond BMI to assess your health )

What causes fatty liver disease? The liver processes fats, sugars and other nutrients. When the body becomes resistant to insulin, fat can accumulate in liver cells. People with type 2 diabetes, high triglycerides, high blood pressure or excess weight are at greater risk. Sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates and physical inactivity can also contribute.

“Fatty liver is not just a concern for people who consume alcohol or those who are overweight. Even individuals with a normal body weight can develop the condition, particularly if they have insulin resistance or other metabolic risk factors. Identifying the underlying cause is important because treatment needs to address the factors contributing to fat accumulation in the liver,” explains Dr Gupta.