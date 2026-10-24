Normal body weight but high metabolic risk: Doctor explains why you should look beyond BMI to assess your health

A normal BMI is often considered a sign of good health, but the number on the weighing scale may not always tell the complete story. Some people with a seemingly healthy body weight may still have underlying health risks that go unnoticed. This raises an important question: how much can body weight alone tell us about our overall health?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Shardacare – Healthcity, sheds light on why it is important to look beyond BMI and understand the factors that can influence long-term health. (Also read: Small lifestyle changes, better brain health: Neurologists share practical ways to reduce stroke risk and improve overall well-being )

“BMI is a useful screening tool, but it does not provide a complete picture of a person’s metabolic health. Someone with a normal BMI may still have excess abdominal fat, particularly visceral fat, which can increase the risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” says Dr Kumar.

Understanding the two types of abdominal fat Abdominal fat is broadly classified into two types: subcutaneous fat and visceral fat. Subcutaneous fat lies just beneath the skin, while visceral fat is located deeper within the abdomen, surrounding organs such as the liver, pancreas and intestines.

Visceral fat is metabolically active and releases fatty acids and inflammatory substances that can interfere with the body’s response to insulin. Over time, excess visceral fat is associated with abnormal cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

“Not all abdominal fat behaves in the same way. Visceral fat is particularly concerning because of its association with inflammation and insulin resistance. This is why assessing metabolic risk requires more than simply looking at body weight,” Dr Kumar explains.