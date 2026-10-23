Small lifestyle changes, better brain health: Neurologists share practical ways to reduce stroke risk and improve overall well-being

A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Globally, stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability. While not every stroke can be prevented, adopting healthier habits and managing underlying medical conditions can significantly help reduce the risk.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manish Chhabria, Senior Consultant – Neurologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, and Dr Sachin Adukia, Senior Consultant Neurology, Dr L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, explain how everyday lifestyle choices, regular health checks and timely medical care can help reduce the risk of stroke. (Also read: Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes of persistent back, neck, hip and knee stiffness )

“Preventing a stroke is not just about going to the gym or following a strict fitness routine. Everyday habits, from what we eat and how much we move to how well we sleep, can play an important role in keeping our brain and heart healthy,” says Dr Adukia.

The INTERSTROKE study, published in The Lancet, identified ten modifiable risk factors associated with approximately 90% of stroke risk across the populations studied. High blood pressure emerged as the most important risk factor, highlighting the importance of prevention and regular health monitoring.

Small lifestyle changes can make a difference According to Dr Adukia, maintaining an active lifestyle does not necessarily require an elaborate exercise routine. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, depending on their individual health and fitness levels.

“Brisk walking, cycling, dancing or simply taking the stairs can contribute to better cardiovascular health. However, physical activity should not be limited to a dedicated workout. Staying active throughout the day and avoiding prolonged periods of sitting are equally important habits to cultivate,” he explains.

He recommends taking short movement breaks every 30–60 minutes, choosing the stairs whenever possible and incorporating a brisk walk into the daily routine.

“An hour at the gym is beneficial, but what you do during the rest of the day matters too. Small, consistent changes can help make physical activity a sustainable part of everyday life,” Dr Adukia adds.

Eat a balanced diet and limit salt Diet plays a significant role in managing blood pressure, cholesterol and other cardiovascular risk factors. A balanced eating pattern that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and nuts can support long-term health.

“Healthy eating does not have to be complicated or expensive. Freshly prepared, balanced home-cooked meals, along with adequate fruits and vegetables, can help improve overall dietary quality. At the same time, it is important to limit excess salt, highly processed foods, sugary drinks and foods rich in saturated and trans fats,” says Dr Adukia.