Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes of persistent back, neck, hip and knee stiffness

Feeling stiff in the back, neck, hips or knees after waking up, sitting for long hours or engaging in physical activity is a common experience. While occasional stiffness may be temporary, persistent or recurring symptoms that interfere with everyday activities could indicate an underlying musculoskeletal condition. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun Partani, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur, explains why recurring stiffness should not be ignored and when medical evaluation may be necessary. (Also read: From poor posture to intense exercise: Spine specialist explains why younger adults should pay attention to persistent back pain and disc health ) “Stiffness is not always a sign of ageing, tiredness or poor posture. While temporary stiffness can occur due to prolonged sitting, muscle tightness or inadequate physical activity, recurring or persistent stiffness deserves attention, particularly when it begins to affect routine movements and daily activities,” says Dr Partani. Understanding stiffness from an orthopaedic perspective Stiffness can arise from several causes, ranging from muscle strain and poor posture to conditions affecting the joints, tendons and spine. Osteoarthritis, degenerative changes in the spine, tendon-related problems and joint inflammation may also contribute to persistent discomfort and restricted movement. “An important aspect of evaluating stiffness is understanding when it occurs, how long it lasts and whether movement makes it better or worse. Stiffness after sitting for an extended period may have a different underlying cause from morning stiffness that persists for a considerable time. These patterns help us decide whether further evaluation is required,” explains Dr Partani. He adds that identifying the underlying cause is essential to determining the appropriate treatment. Simply managing the discomfort without understanding its origin may not address the problem effectively.

Morning back stiffness that persists may signal deeper health issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

When should stiffness not be ignored? Occasional stiffness that settles with gentle movement may not necessarily indicate a serious problem. However, symptoms that recur frequently, worsen over time or interfere with routine activities warrant medical attention. “Persistent stiffness accompanied by joint swelling, pain or restricted movement should not be overlooked. If a person finds it increasingly difficult to walk, climb stairs, turn the neck or carry out everyday tasks, it is advisable to seek an orthopaedic assessment,” says Dr Partani. Stiffness associated with pain radiating into the arms or legs, numbness, tingling or weakness may also require further evaluation, as these symptoms can sometimes indicate nerve involvement. What does the location of stiffness indicate? The affected area can provide useful clues, although the location alone cannot establish a diagnosis. Neck and back stiffness may be associated with muscle strain, prolonged sitting or degenerative changes in the spine. Hip and knee stiffness may arise from joint-related conditions, including osteoarthritis, or from problems involving surrounding muscles and tendons. “The same symptom can have different causes in different individuals. Therefore, it is important not to assume that all back, neck, hip or knee stiffness is age-related. A proper clinical examination helps us distinguish between muscular, joint-related and spinal causes,” Dr Partani notes.

Back, neck, hip or knee stiffness can stem from muscle strain, posture, joint conditions or spinal changes. (Freepik)