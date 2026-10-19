Taking care of spine health evolves with age: Surgeon explains how to do it differently in your 20s, 40s, and 60s

Spine health is not just an elderly issue. The spine bears the weight of the body, protects the spinal cord and helps to maintain balance and movement.

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“Developing healthy habits early, maintaining muscle strength in middle age and safeguarding mobility later in life can help reduce the risk of back pain as well as stiffness and spinal problems,” surgeon Dr Dheeraj Batheja shared with HT Lifestyle.

He went on to elaborate on how it can be done, as follows.

In your 20s: Build a strong foundation In the words of the surgeon, “Your 20s are the best time to build the habits that will protect your spine for the long haul.” He noted that the muscles that support the back are strengthened by regular physical activity such as walking, swimming, strength training and core exercises.

“When working, studying and using mobile phones, keep an upright posture and avoid sitting continuously for long hours,” he advised. “Take regular movement breaks, learn proper lifting techniques and avoid bending from the waist. Eat protein-rich foods, dairy products and fortified alternatives, leafy greens, nuts and seeds to support your muscles and bones. Avoid crash diets and too much packaged food.”