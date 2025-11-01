Bengaluru liver transplant surgeon shares 6 lifestyle choices to prevent liver cancer: ‘Maintain healthy body weight’

Liver cancer is emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing health concerns. Yet, it still receives little attention compared to other major diseases. Our liver is a vital organ responsible for detoxification, metabolism, and overall wellbeing. However, because of various lifestyle factors - from unhealthy diet and obesity to alcohol consumption and viral infections like hepatitis B and C - it is constantly under threat. Liver cancer (primarily hepatocellular carcinoma) often develops over years, typically when the liver is under chronic stress. (Freepik)

While improving diet, early intervention, and consulting an expert are always beneficial, the first step is improving your lifestyle choices because liver cancer progresses silently, making it a particularly dangerous disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Basant Mahadevappa, consultant liver transplant surgeon and Hepato-Biliary, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bengaluru, highlighted 6 healthy life choices that can reduce liver cancer risk.

According to Dr Basant, because liver cancer progresses silently, its symptoms often appear in the later, more advanced stages of the disease. "Raising awareness and understanding its risk factors is the first step toward prevention, empowering individuals and families to make informed choices that support long-term liver health," he emphasised.

Why focus on lifestyle prevention?

"Liver cancer (primarily hepatocellular carcinoma) often develops over years, typically when the liver is under chronic stress. By the time symptoms appear, the disease is often advanced. In India, chronic hepatitis B remains a leading risk, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rising rapidly. Because many causes are modifiable, prevention through lifestyle holds powerful promise: reducing viral infections, curbing alcohol damage, managing weight and metabolic health, limiting toxin exposure, and early medical surveillance," Dr Basant highlighted.

6 key healthy lifestyle choices to prevent liver cancer

Here are the healthy lifestyle measures Dr Basant suggested:

1. Vaccination and prevention of hepatitis

"A single shot can be a shield. The hepatitis B vaccine, available free through the Universal Immunisation Programme, blocks a virus that fuels most liver cancer cases in India. Infants and unvaccinated adults alike need this guard. Screening for hepatitis B and C, as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, detects infections early, allowing treatments to halt the progression of damage," Dr Basant noted.

Safe practices, like using sterilised needles and protected intimacy, further lock out these viruses. For parents, this means securing family health with a visit to the local clinic —a small step with a lifelong impact, he suggested.

2. Limit or avoid alcohol consumption

According to the surgeon, "Alcohol is a slow poison for the liver, etching scars that invite cancer. The Operational Guidelines for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease warn that even occasional binges strain this organ. Instead of toasting at gatherings, sip lemon juice or coconut water, which is refreshing and gentle on the liver."

6 lifestyle choices to prevent liver cancer. (Generated via Google Gemini)

3. Maintain a healthy body weight

Extra weight burdens the liver with fat, a stepping stone to cancer. "A diet rich in fibre, think millets, oats, and vibrant veggies like spinach and carrots, keeps fat at bay. Swap sugary colas and fried pakoras for fruit chaat or roasted makhana. Daily walks or yoga sessions, like a calming Surya Namaskar, burn fat while lifting spirits," Dr Basant suggested.

4. Avoid aflatoxin exposure

"Aflatoxins, toxic moulds in grains like maize or peanuts, sneak into poorly stored foods, silently raising cancer risks. The Indian Council of Medical Research emphasises the importance of safe storage: keep grains in dry, airtight containers and purchase from trusted vendors. Check for mouldy smells before cooking. For caregivers, this is about vigilance, ensuring the dal-rice on the table is as safe as it is hearty, protecting the liver one meal at a time," the surgeon explained.

5. Quit smoking and avoid harmful chemicals

Smoking, whether bidis or cigarettes, fuels liver damage with every puff, per the National Tobacco Control Programme. Quitting is tough but possible. Additionally, the surgeon recommends, "Avoiding chemicals like those found in harsh cleaners or pesticides, which are common in homes, adds another layer of care. For parents, a smoke-free, toxin-light home is a gift, ensuring kids breathe easy and livers stay strong."

6. Regular health check-ups and liver screening

Lastly, he highlights that early detection saves lives. "Annual liver function tests and ultrasounds, recommended by the NPCDCS framework, spot trouble before it grows. High-risk families, those with a history of hepatitis or heavy drinking, benefit most. Make check-ups a family ritual. A quick blood test can reveal what eyes can’t, keeping the liver’s quiet work uninterrupted," he adds.

Supporting habits for liver health

Beyond these pillars, Dr Basant suggests small habits to fortify the liver, including:

Drinking ample water or tulsi tea to flush toxins, as advised by the Ministry of Health.

Sleep 7 hours every night and manage stress with deep breathing or meditation; overworked livers need rest.

Regular exercise, even a brisk evening stroll, boosts liver function, tying all efforts together.

"These acts, simple yet profound, build a fortress of wellness," Dr Basant added.

Understanding liver cancer risk factors

Liver cancer doesn’t appear overnight; it brews from years of strain, the surgeon noted. "The National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme highlights hepatitis B and C as leading triggers, silently inflaming the liver until scars form, paving the way for cancer," Dr Basant added.

Additionally, alcohol, even in modest amounts, scars the liver into cirrhosis, which is a risky precursor, as noted in the Operational Guidelines for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. "Obesity and diabetes, increasingly common in urban India, pile on fat that chokes the liver, per the Indian Council of Medical Research. Aflatoxins, toxins in poorly stored grains like peanuts, lurk in pantries, while smoking adds a carcinogenic sting. These risks, though daunting, are not destiny. Understanding them empowers families to act, turning worry into wisdom," he added.

Protecting the liver is protecting Life

Liver cancer is not inevitable. It is preventable when families take simple, consistent steps toward healthier living. "The liver has a remarkable ability to heal and regenerate when treated with care. By making mindful choices every day, vaccination against hepatitis B, eating wholesome meals, staying active, managing stress, and getting regular check-ups, you protect not only your own health but also the well-being of those who depend on you," the surgeon added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.