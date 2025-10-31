Kokilaben Hospital gastroenterologist explains how your ‘morning milk tea’ could silently harm your gut and liver

For countless people, a cup of milk tea is more than just a drink, it's a ritual that starts the day, fuels long work hours, and brings comfort during stress. But behind that creamy, aromatic cup might lie more than just caffeine. Over time, this everyday indulgence could be silently affecting your digestion and liver health. Is your daily milk tea habit harming your gut? Gastroenterologist weigh in on the risks.(Pixabay)

Dr Dipak Bhangale, gastroenterologist, hepatologist and interventional Endoscopist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, revealed in his October 16 Instagram post how your regular milk tea habit may be doing more harm than you realise. (Also read: Russian cardiologist shares 5 ‘normal’ things people do daily that secretly damage heart and body: ‘Too much sitting…’ )

Is your daily tea silently upsetting your gut

"Got a headache? Drink tea. Having trouble digesting food? Drink tea. Feeling lazy? Drink tea. In our culture, no matter what the problem is, tea somehow becomes the solution," says Dr Dipak.

"Chai contains tannins, naturally occurring compounds that can irritate your gut," explains Dr Bhangale. "Having very strong tea or drinking it on an empty stomach can increase acidity and lead to heartburn."

Many of us also love pairing tea with spicy snacks, biscuits, or fried treats, but that's where the problem worsens. According to Dr Bhangale, combining tea with spicy or oily foods can further irritate the stomach lining and increase acid production, making digestion more difficult.

What's the right way to drink tea

So, should you give up your daily chai altogether? Not really. Dr Bhangale says it's all about balance and timing.

Dr. Bhangale suggests enjoying chai with moderation to protect gut health. (Google Gemini)

Always have your tea with a light snack to prevent acid buildup.

Opt for milder brews instead of strong tea, which is harsher on the stomach.

Try herbal or ginger tea for better digestion and less acidity.

Avoid adding too much sugar, as it can disrupt gut bacteria.

"You don't have to quit chai, just make it kinder to your gut," Dr Bhangale advises. "Your body will thank you in the long run."

