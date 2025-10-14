Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist warns never eat these 3 foods on an empty stomach: Lemon water to…

What you eat in the morning on an empty stomach often sets the tone for your entire day, including whether you feel energised throughout the day or experience energy crashes, or even have an irritated gut. Therefore, having gut-healthy, protein-rich, and fibre-rich foods in the morning is always suggested. Avoid These 3 Foods on an Empty Stomach for Gut Health. (Freepik)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience, Fortis Vasant Kunj, shared the 3 worst foods to have on an empty stomach. He suggested avoiding them at all costs as they may create problems for your gut health.

3 worst foods to eat on an empty stomach

Sharing the three food items, Dr Vatsya warned, “Never eat these three food items on an empty stomach, as this may lead to deterioration of your gut health.” He warned, “Your morning meal decides how your gut feels for the rest of the day.” These are the 3 foods you should not eat on an empty stomach:

1. Citrus fruits/lemon water

They are too acidic and irritate the gut lining. According to the gastroenterologist, citrus fruits or sour foods, such as oranges or lemonade, should be avoided when your stomach is empty, as they can directly irritate your gut lining, leading to acidity.

2. Black coffee

“Black coffee works like an acid shock, causing bloating and crashes,” Dr Vatsya explained. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach is akin to an acid shock to the gut, as it overstimulates acid production, leading to bloating, irritation, and energy crashes.

⁠3. Spicy foods

Spicy foods trigger irritation and long-term inflammation. The gastroenterologist suggests avoiding dishes like chole bhature, misal pav, pav bhaji and kachori as they are often quite spicy.

What to eat instead?

Lastly, the gastroenterologist said, “As someone who knows your gut the best, I recommend starting your day with something neutral.” He suggested starting the day with food items that are better for your gut health, such as:

soaked nuts

oats

a banana

a bread omelette

idli sambar

dosa sambar

apples

and two boiled eggs

