Would you try this creamy lemonade recipe all the way from Brazil?

Lemonade or the desi nimbu paani has to arguably be one of the most easy drinks to whip up. A squeeze of lemons, chilled water and a dash of salt and sugar, and both you and your taste buds are good to go with a refreshing little punch of electrolytes. As a matter of fact, the watery, flavourful consistency of lemonade is what makes it such a hot hit for the sweltering months. Sip on some creamy Brazilian lemonade this Lemon Juice Day!(Photos: Delish, MedicalNewsToday)

But what if we told you that you could retain the taste, add a very generous punch of creamy sweetness and still come off feeling refreshed and not heavy in the least?

That's where this suspiciously easy Brazilian lemonade recipe comes in — and what better way to try it than on National Lemon Juice Day. So let's get blending!

Brazilian lemonade

Ingredients: Limes - 5 or 4 large, lime wheels for garnishing, cold water - 3.25 cups, ice - 3 cups, sweetened condensed milk - 1 full can

Method: Scrub the limes, particularly around the ridges before quartering them and removing and discarding the white, veiny interiors. If you skip this step, the lemonade will turn seriously bitter. Transfer the quartered limes into a blender and keep adding cold water to blend till mostly smooth and combined. This should take about a minute. Now strain this through a fine mesh sieve and discard the pulp — including this for that pulpy taste could also potentially turn your lemonade bitter. Now wipe out the blender (also very important in terms of avoiding bitterness) and add the lime juice back in. Now in goes the ice and condensed milk and blend it until the desired consistency is reached. This should also take about a minute. Divide the lemonade among glasses over beds of ice and garnish with a lime wheel before serving.

(recipe from Delish)

Fancy a little sip trip to Brazil for your taste buds?