Oncologist warns ‘even non-drinkers are at risk’ as liver cancer rises among youth; shares causes and prevention tips

Liver cancer isn't just something older adults or heavy drinkers have to worry about anymore. Even young people who don't drink are seeing a rise in cases. In a September 5 Instagram post, Dr. Sanket Mehta, oncologist, shared the reasons behind this rise and tips on how to protect yourself. (Also read: Oncologist says ‘women should prioritise regular check-ups’; shares tips to prevent breast, cervical and other cancers ) Dr. Mehta highlights a worrying increase in liver cancer cases among young non-drinkers.

Rising liver cancer cases among young adults

Dr. Mehta warns that liver cancer isn't just a concern for older adults or heavy drinkers anymore, "Drinkers?! Did you know liver cancer is on the rise among young people, even those who don't drink alcohol?"

"According to WHO, liver cancer cases have doubled since 1990. While many are linked to viral hepatitis, nearly 16% come from unknown causes, often fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in non-alcoholics," he says.

He also lists some alarming numbers:

In India, NAFLD affects 16–32% of adults, that is up to 120 million people.

Globally, NAFLD prevalence in people aged 15–39 jumped from 25% in 1990 to 38% in 2019.

A Korean study on 5 million young adults showed NAFLD raised liver cancer risk by 13%, even after adjusting for obesity and alcohol.

How to protect your liver

So, what's causing this surge? Dr. Mehta points to lifestyle and metabolic factors:

Sedentary lifestyle

Overeating and stress

Rising rates of diabetes and other metabolic disorders

But there's good news, you can take steps to protect your liver. Dr. Mehta advises:

Get routine liver tests if you have fatty liver

Stay active, eat balanced meals, manage weight and blood sugar

Watch for early warning signs like fatigue, discomfort, or mild jaundice

"Remember: liver cancer can affect non-drinkers too. Early screening can save lives," Dr. Mehta emphasises.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.