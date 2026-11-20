From sleep patterns to physical activity: 5 daily habits that can make a difference to your bowel health
Adopt these five everyday lifestyle changes to improve your digestion and maintain a better bowel health.
Some discomfort is difficult to talk about. Piles are among the most common conditions and among the least discussed. People live with it for months and reach a clinic only when something frightens them. The embarrassment is understandable. The delay is not harmless. The advice almost everyone has heard is to eat more fibre. However, it’s not complete. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Avantika Soni, senior consultant and ayurvedic physician, Cura Ayurvedic and Unani Limited, shared lifestyle changes that you can consider for better digestive health.
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Drink water alongside your fibre
According to Dr Soni, fibre without enough fluid can make stools harder, which means more straining, not less. Winter is when most people drink the least and notice it the most. If you are adding fibre, add water in the same breath.
Do not hold it in
“Postponing the urge allows more water to be drawn out of the stool, so what you pass later is drier and harder to move,” highlighted Dr Soni. Most people do this because they are rushing. Leave unhurried time after breakfast, when the bowel tends to be most active, and let the body work to its own schedule rather than the commute’s.
Change how you sit
Indian households squatted for generations, and the body was already in the position that a footstool is now sold to recreate. The move to Western-style seats happened quickly, and almost nobody thought of it as a health decision. “I would not claim one kind of toilet causes piles. That has not been shown.
But squatting, or raising the feet on a small stool, does straighten the passage and reduce the effort needed, and that is worth having back,” said Dr Soni. Two things matter as much: do not strain, and leave the phone outside. Sitting for long stretches puts sustained pressure on exactly the veins you are trying to protect.
Break up long sitting hours
Desk work, long commutes and long drives keep people seated for hours, and that stillness is its own risk. Stand and walk for a few minutes every hour. A short walk after a meal does more than most things sold for the purpose. Eat at regular hours, without hurrying. Irregular meal times, and a diet heavy in fried, refined or very spicy food, come up again and again when patients describe a flare-up.
“None of these five will resolve an established problem on their own, and none is a reason to avoid being examined. Which brings me to the part that matters most. Do not assume it is just piles,” said Dr Soni.
Bleeding from the rectum has several possible causes, some serious. See a doctor if there is blood in the stool, a lasting change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, pain that does not settle, or a lump that does not go back in.
Anyone over 45 with new symptoms should be examined rather than reassured, including by themselves. A condition this common should not be this difficult to talk about. The habits above are small, repeatable and entirely yours to control.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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