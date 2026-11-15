Food blogger shares recipe for creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables: Simple and delicious way to add protein and fibre to meals
Kirti shows an easy way to hit the daily protein and fibre goals on a vegetarian diet with her roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables recipe.
Protein and fibre are two of the most important macronutrients that the body needs, but getting enough of both from a vegetarian diet without compromising on taste often leads people to resort to complicated recipes.
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However, taking to Instagram on October 23, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a simple fix in the form of her creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables recipe.
“A protein-packed, fibre-rich dinner that makes eating your veggies delicious!” is how she described the dish in her caption. The recipe has approximately 440 calories, along with about 40-44 grams of protein and 8-9 grams of fibre. But more importantly, it is indulgent in taste and very easy to make. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For the roasted bell pepper dip
- ½ red bell pepper
- 120 g low-fat paneer
- 50 g high-protein Greek yoghurt
- 4 soaked cashews
- 2 garlic cloves
- Salt and black pepper
- Lemon juice to taste
For the sautéed veggies
- ½ capsicum
- 2–3 mushrooms, chopped
- 1–2 tbsp sweet corn
- 2 baby corns, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ½ tomato, chopped
- 1 small carrot, chopped
- A few drops of oil
- Salt, black pepper, chaat masala and mixed seasonings
For garnish
- A little chilli oil
- Coriander
- A sprinkle of black sesame seeds
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Method of preparation
- Roast half a red bell pepper over a gas flame, peel off the charred skin and let it cool slightly.
- Blend the roasted pepper with paneer, Greek yoghurt, soaked cashews, garlic, salt, pepper and lemon juice until smooth and creamy.
- Heat a few drops of oil in a pan. Add the chopped capsicum, mushrooms, baby corn, sweet corn, onion, tomato and carrot.
- Season with salt, black pepper, chaat masala and your favourite seasonings. Sauté until the vegetables are cooked but retain a little crunch.
- Serve the sautéed veggies with the creamy dip. Finish with a little chilli oil, fresh coriander and black sesame seeds.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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