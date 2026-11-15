Food blogger shares recipe for creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables: Simple and delicious way to add protein and fibre to meals

Protein and fibre are two of the most important macronutrients that the body needs, but getting enough of both from a vegetarian diet without compromising on taste often leads people to resort to complicated recipes.

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However, taking to Instagram on October 23, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a simple fix in the form of her creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables recipe.

“A protein-packed, fibre-rich dinner that makes eating your veggies delicious!” is how she described the dish in her caption. The recipe has approximately 440 calories, along with about 40-44 grams of protein and 8-9 grams of fibre. But more importantly, it is indulgent in taste and very easy to make. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.