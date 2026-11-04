Doctor lists five vegetables that are good for heart health: Rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

Heart disease remains one of the biggest health concerns worldwide and is also among the leading causes of death, according to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla. A senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Renova Century Hospital in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Dr Kaukuntla has over 25 years of experience in heart and lung surgery.

While factors such as genetics, age, smoking, diabetes and high blood pressure can significantly affect heart health, Dr Kaukuntla says that diet is also an important part of the equation.

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While thinking of heart health, people often forget about what they are eating. “A bad diet can nullify other lifestyle changes you might have achieved to protect your heart," the doctor tells HT Lifestyle.

According to the surgeon, vegetables are among the simplest and most effective dietary choices for protecting the heart. “They are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and these help maintain blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels and support a healthy body weight - factors which sometimes are overlooked,” he pointed out.

Dr Kaukuntla noted that no single vegetable can prevent a heart attack, but regularly eating a variety of vegetables can make a big difference. He went on to list five vegetables that need to be a part of our regular meals for a healthy heart.