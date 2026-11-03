Fitness influencer shows how to make samosas healthy with recipe that is rich in protein and fibre
Vanshika Khurana shares a samosa recipe that takes the popular deep-fried snack and turns it into a healthy air-fried recipe that is very light yet indulgent.
Samosas are without a doubt one of the most popular snacks to have in a desi household. However, they are definitely not the healthiest. Taking to Instagram on October 28, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana attempted to turn that around with her healthy samosas recipe.
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Instead of being deep-fried, Vanshika’s recipe uses a little more than a teaspoonful of oil. The recipe she shared is for four samosas, which contain 680 calories in total, along with 35 grams of protein and 18 grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for healthy samosas
- 2 whole wheat tortillas (45g each)
- 35g soya granules
- 1 medium boiled potato
- ½ cup boiled green peas
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 6-7 black peppercorns
- 3 green chillies
- 3 garlic cloves
- A handful of kasuri methi
- Salt and black salt to taste
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp aamchur powder
- 1 tsp oil
- Cornflour slurry for sealing
- Green chutney for serving
Method of preparation
- Add the fennel seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and black peppercorns to a mortar and pestle. Crush coarsely.
- Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add the crushed whole spices and sauté until aromatic.
- Crush the green chillies and garlic together into a coarse mixture. Add to the pan and sauté briefly.
- Add the boiled and squeezed soya granules and cook for three to four minutes.
- Add the boiled potato and mix well with the soya granules and spices. Add the boiled peas and sauté everything together.
- Add the kasuri methi, garam masala, black pepper, dry mango powder, salt and black salt. Mix well.
- Mash the mixture until it comes together, leaving some peas slightly intact.
- Mix cornflour with a little water to make a smooth slurry for sealing.
- Cut each tortilla in half. Add the filling in the middle, fold each corner towards the middle, and seal the edges firmly with the cornflour slurry to form a triangle.
- Spray oil on top and air-fry at 160°C for seven to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through, until crispy.
- Serve hot with green chutney.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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