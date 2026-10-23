Stop overcooking your vegetables: Chef shares 7 tips to get the texture right

Overcooking is a common problem when preparing vegetables. You want to cook them well without turning them into a soggy, limp mess. Otherwise, a plate of vibrant veggies can become unappetising, even with the best of seasonings or a flavourful curry. This means you need to get the basics right, from choosing the right cooking method to knowing when to take them off the heat.

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We asked a culinary expert for tips to make cooking vegetables easier. Most cooking advice often focuses on advanced techniques; the basics can get overlooked. Chef Ranveer Singh, a chef specialising in Indian and tandoor cuisine, shared simple tips to help you cook vegetables to the right texture without overdoing them.

He said, “It's not necessary to cook vegetables until they are soft and lifeless. You should aim for those to be tender on the inside, a little bit crunchy and still tasty. However, it’s easy to forget the vegetables on the heat for just a couple of minutes more and end up with soggy broccoli, mushy asparagus, or limp beans. The trick to successful cooking of vegetables is knowing not only when to stop but also how to cook them.”

Here are some of his hacks: