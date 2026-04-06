Are you cooking eggs the wrong way? Endocrinologist reveals the biggest mistake people make

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in an April 6 Instagram post, shared the best way to cook eggs while pointing out the mistake many may be making.

Eggs stand out in diet as a major contender for boosting your health, and for all the right reasons. But are you cooking them correctly? Or is there room for improvement in your method?

The value of a food, while inherent, can be further amplified by the cooking choices you make. Relying solely on its inbuilt nutrients can lead to complacency, making you feel like you can consume it in any form. However, how you prepare and pair your food plays an indisputable role in maximising its nutritional benefits. ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares how many eggs per day a healthy adult should have, warns about 2 common mistakes

What is the mistake people make when cooking eggs? While eggs are a good source of protein, as Dr Roehnelt mentioned, “High protein helps keep you full and supports metabolism,” they are still missing something substantial.

It is convenient to simply crack open an egg, sprinkle some seasoning and cook it. However, the endocrinologist highlighted that fibre is missing, which is what makes your eggs healthier. In fact, according to the doctor, eating eggs alone is the ‘biggest mistake.'

Add some vegetables to your omelette/scrambled egg for fibre.

The reason why eggs prep usually do not include veggies is that much of the focus is on daily protein intake, leading to a hyperfixation and neglect of other nutrients. Fibre is just as important as protein for your body and should not be neglected.

Why do you need to add veggies in omlette/scrambled egg? Irrespective of how you prepare your egg omelette or scrambled egg, high time you chop in some veggies and make eggs healthier. Dr Roehnelt suggested these: spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and arugula.

“Add vegetables for better blood sugar control, feel fuller and help your gut microbiome,” she explained why vegetables are important in eggs. Besides veggies, the choice of cooking oil also determines the final nutritional value of the cooked eggs. She recommended olive oil, a source of healthy fats which assist in the easy absorption of nutrients. With veggies, your metabolism also benefits.

Many have heard the most common health advice of eating protein, like eggs, to stay full. But that is only half the picture. The expert urges adding vegetables so you can stay full for longer, as a combination of protein and fibre helps improve satiety, supports digestion, and keeps your energy levels steady throughout the day.

As you are already aware, eggs are a robust powerhouse of nutrition. From high amounts of vitamins, iron, and protein, eggs tick major boxes of micro and macronutrients. But that does not mean there is no further scope for improvement. A few simple tweak of addressing the nutritional gap in an otherwise dense profile help to get the most out of it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.