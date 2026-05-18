Gurugram neurologist explains all about vitamins: How to take them, functions, deficiency symptoms

There are various types of vitamins that the body needs, and often one or more of them are found to be lacking in the daily diet. This has led to the popularity of vitamin supplements. However, not many of us are aware of how exactly vitamins work and how best to consume the supplements. Taking to Instagram on May 17, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician based in Gurugram, Haryana, answered these questions.

Eating healthy involves taking both macro and micronutrients that are required by the body. And one of the most important elements of the latter group is vitamins. They are required in small amounts to help the body grow, heal, and function well.

Types of vitamins Vitamins can be broadly classified into two types, water-soluble and fat-soluble, shared Dr Sehrawat.

Water-soluble vitamins include vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9, B12 and C. They are best absorbed on an empty stomach, and can be taken 30 minutes to one hour after breakfast. They do not need fat to get absorbed. However, tea, coffee, antacids, metformin, and gut issues can decrease the absorption.

Fat-soluble vitamins include vitamins A, D, E and K. They require food containing fat (or milk) for better absorption, and can be consumed with or just after meals. According to Dr Sehrawat, vitamin D powders are best absorbed when dissolved in milk.

Best ways to take vitamins and minerals Dr Sehrawat shared the following pointers for the consumption of vitamins to get better results.

Have a balanced diet

Take vitamin D with food

Take iron with vitamin C (lemonade)

Avoid tea/coffee/smoking while having vitamins, as they reduce absorption

Avoid alcohol consumption

Take food items rich in probiotics/prebiotics (curd, banana, lassi, fermented foods)

Do not take iron with calcium

Exercise regularly, which improves gut health and facilitates better absorption Functions of vitamins and minerals All required vitamins have specific functions within the body. Dr Sehrawat listed them as follows.

Vitamins B1. B9, B12, B6: Important for nerve function

Vitamin E: Keeps skin, hair and nails healthy, important for nerve function

Vitamin A: Good for the eyes

Vitamin C: Important for gums and the walls of blood vessels

Iron: Helps transport oxygen to the cells

Magnesium: Important for nerves and muscles

Zinc: Important for gut health

Vitamin D, calcium: Important for healthy bones and joints

Vitamin K: Supports blood clotting Symptoms of vitamin deficiencies The following symptoms should encourage individuals to reach out to their healthcare professionals and ask for vitamin supplements.

Neuropathy - Vitamin B1

Angular cheilosis, oral ulcers - Vitamin B12

Pellagra (diarrhoea, rash, dementia) - Vitamin B3

Memory loss in young people, imbalance, tingling of hands and feet - Vitamin B12

Bleeding gums - Vitamin C

Fatigue, weakness, leg swelling - Iron

Chronic diarrhoea - Zinc

Numbness, tingling in palms and soles - Vitamin B6 Foods rich in vitamins While a desi meal typically consists of dal, roti, sabzi, and rice, it often lacks foods that provide vitamins and minerals, stated Dr Sehrawat. Such foods include:

Nuts and seeds, such as walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, and raisins

Fruits, such as kiwi, guava, jamun, coconut, avocado, and banana

Whole grains and millets, like ragi and bajra

Dates, whole eggs Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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