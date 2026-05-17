UK surgeon shares 6-step cheatsheet to have fewer cravings throughout the day; explains why sparkling water helps

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially if one has to deal with incessant cravings throughout the day. To help overcome the situation, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, took to Instagram on May 15 and shared six steps that one should follow.

1. Frontload fibre Fibre is known to slow down digestion and increase satiety. Eating fibre earlier during the day will help get maximum benefit from the micronutrient and keep one full for longer, shared Dr Rajan.

In his words, “Most people eat the majority of their fibre at dinner, but I started eating more fibre earlier in the day. When you do this, you have a larger window for fibre fermentation and the production of beneficial metabolites like short-chain fatty acids and an increased production of satiety hormones like GLP-1 and PYY. This is often known as the second meal effect and can last for hours, fueling you throughout the day.”

2. Frontload protein Much like fibre, protein also increases satiety without causing the sugar spike that is associated with carbohydrates. According to Dr Rajan, “It suppresses ghrelin (your hunger hormone) more than fat or carbohydrates. A high-fibre, high-protein breakfast has been shown to reduce total calorie intake across the rest of the day.”

3. Sparkling water Sparkling water is just plain water infused with carbon dioxide gas under pressure, which gives it its characteristic fizz. Dr Rajan suggests drinking it to keep cravings in check, explaining, “The carbonation might help to activate the stress receptors in the stomach, and this potentially can trigger a modest satiety signal.”

4. Coffee Alongside keeping us alert and offering a number of other health benefits, caffeine in coffee is also a known appetite suppressant, shared Dr Rajan.

5. Structure meal timing To avoid cravings throughout the day, it is important to schedule our meals, noted Dr Rajan. “Eating at irregular times disrupts your circadian appetite regulation. Your body has a clock, and hunger hormones like ghrelin are partly circadian,” he explained. By keeping the eating windows the same every day, the ghrelin peaks and troughs can become predictable rather than chaotic, which can trigger reactive eating.

6. Sleep The single most underrated intervention to reduce cravings, according to Dr Rajan, is sleep. “Even a single night of poor sleep can increase ghrelin and decrease leptin. That combination biologically drives you towards higher-calorie, higher-sugar food choices the next day,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.