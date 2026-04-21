Are you overdosing on vitamins? Doctor busts the myths about micronutrients

Both men and women need the same vitamins for good health, but women have special needs. "Vitamins C, B, and D are very important for women. Women often need more iron due to their menstrual cycles," says the doctor. A balanced diet rich in vitamins, such as folate and iron, is crucial for women's health.

The fat-soluble vitamins are Vitamins A, D, E, and K. Your body stores these vitamins in fatty tissues and the liver. You need dietary fats to absorb them.

Water-soluble vitamins are vitamins that dissolve in water. The body does not store them, so we need to eat them regularly. The main water-soluble vitamins include:

Vitamins are important organic compounds that our bodies need in small amounts to function well. They support many body processes, such as metabolism, immune health, and the maintenance of skin, hair, and bone health. Unlike macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats that give us energy, vitamins are classified as micronutrients because our bodies only require them in tiny amounts.

How do vitamin needs change with age? Vitamin needs differ for each person. Factors like age, gender, and health can affect these needs. Nutritional guidelines, such as the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) or Adequate Intake (AI), provide specific recommendations for each vitamin. Still, these can vary from person to person.

What happens if I eat too many vitamins? Vitamins are important for your health, but more is not always better. The best way to get the vitamins you need is by eating a balanced diet with a variety of foods. "This approach helps avoid the risk of taking too many vitamins. Taking too many vitamin supplements can cause harmful effects. For example, too much vitamin A can lead to dizziness, nausea, and even hair loss. An overdose of vitamin D can cause kidney problems and too much calcium in the blood," says the expert. Eating whole foods is less likely to cause vitamin toxicity because they provide vitamins in natural forms, which are easier for the body to manage.

Can taking vitamins have negative side effects? Vitamins are usually safe when you get them from food or take them within the recommended amounts. However, taking too much or using supplements can cause side effects. "Common side effects include constipation, diarrhoea, stomach infections, cramps, high blood calcium levels, nausea, and a feeling of wanting to vomit", says the doctor. It is important to get your dosage approved by a doctor for safe use.

What are the most vitamin-rich foods? Eating a balanced diet with whole foods is important for getting the vitamins you need for good health. Here are some examples of foods that are high in vitamins:

Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, and bell peppers are all healthy foods. Vitamin A: Sweet potatoes, carrots, butternut squash, and spinach are healthy vegetables. Vitamin D: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna, egg yolks, and dairy products that are fortified. Vitamin E: Almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, and spinach are healthy foods. Vitamin K: spinach, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. B-vitamins: Eat whole grains, legumes, lean meats, dairy, and leafy greens. Fortified foods and supplements can be useful in certain situations, such as during pregnancy or for people with specific health conditions. If you take supplements, be careful not to exceed the recommended amount and always check with your nutritionist first.