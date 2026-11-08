Amitabh Bachchan says he is facing discomfort in writing letters to thank fans for their gifts, extends them wishes on Diwali
Last month, Amitabh Bachchan told fans that he will be taking a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover.
Amitabh Bachchan told fans last month that he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. The 84-year-old actor has been busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati as a host as well as the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. On the occasion of Diwali, the veteran actor put a new post on his Tumblr account to speak about his current health situation and also extended wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali.
What Amitabh wrote
Starting his post with good wishes to his fans and well-wishers for a happy Diwali, Amitabh wrote, "I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters.”
"I really wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand, for writing, which has caused delay. I sincerely apologise (folded hands emoji),” added the star.
He also said, “But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled.”
The message followed a similar update on his personal blog while extending his Dussehra wishes last month. The actor had said in a previous blog post that he had been given strict instructions to focus on his recovery and avoid communication for the time being. "First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies," he wrote. He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”
Amitabh Bachchan's health update comes amid security concerns
A bomb threat email targeting Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, the Bombay High Court and Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse prompted security agencies to launch an investigation on Friday. Authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.
Amitabh's message also comes as the police investigate the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. Reports about the case suggest that the suspects had allegedly surveyed other prominent personalities before deciding on their target. According to several reports, the accused had considered the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. However, they reportedly dropped the idea after assessing the security arrangements around the actors' homes.
On the work front, he is set to return in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. On television, the actor continues to host the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the long-running quiz show closely associated with him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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