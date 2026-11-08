Amitabh Bachchan says he is facing discomfort in writing letters to thank fans for their gifts, extends them wishes on Diwali

Amitabh Bachchan told fans last month that he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. The 84-year-old actor has been busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati as a host as well as the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. On the occasion of Diwali, the veteran actor put a new post on his Tumblr account to speak about his current health situation and also extended wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali. Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his current health situation.

What Amitabh wrote Starting his post with good wishes to his fans and well-wishers for a happy Diwali, Amitabh wrote, "I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters.”

"I really wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand, for writing, which has caused delay. I sincerely apologise (folded hands emoji),” added the star.

He also said, “But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled.”

The message followed a similar update on his personal blog while extending his Dussehra wishes last month. The actor had said in a previous blog post that he had been given strict instructions to focus on his recovery and avoid communication for the time being. "First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies," he wrote. He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

Amitabh Bachchan's health update comes amid security concerns A bomb threat email targeting Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, the Bombay High Court and Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse prompted security agencies to launch an investigation on Friday. Authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.

Amitabh's message also comes as the police investigate the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. Reports about the case suggest that the suspects had allegedly surveyed other prominent personalities before deciding on their target. According to several reports, the accused had considered the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. However, they reportedly dropped the idea after assessing the security arrangements around the actors' homes.