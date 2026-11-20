Stomach cancer warning signs: Oncologist explains why you shouldn't ignore persistent acidity and indigestion
Frequent acidity and bloating may seem harmless, but persistent indigestion needs attention. Oncologist explains warning signs and when to seek medical advice.
A bout of acidity after a spicy meal or bloating after dinner may seem harmless, but what if these symptoms keep coming back? While occasional indigestion is common, persistent digestive discomfort should not always be dismissed as gas. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vashishth Maniar, director, co-founder and senior medical oncologist at MOC Cancer Care, explains when acidity may need medical attention, the warning signs to watch out for and why recurring symptoms should be evaluated. (Also read: Neurologist explains why quality sleep is vital for brain health and how power naps can help )
When should recurring acidity and indigestion be a concern?
Explaining why people should pay attention to recurring digestive discomfort, Dr Maniar says, “Patients often use the word ‘gas’ to describe a range of digestive symptoms, from bloating and belching to burning or discomfort in the upper abdomen. These symptoms are common and, in most instances, are linked to non-cancerous conditions. We should neither create fear around occasional acidity nor encourage people to ignore symptoms that persist.”
According to Dr Maniar, the pattern and duration of symptoms are important when determining whether further medical evaluation is needed. “What matters is the pattern. If indigestion is new, continues despite appropriate treatment, keeps recurring or is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, reduced appetite, difficulty swallowing, repeated vomiting, anaemia or black stools, a medical consultation is advisable. Age, family history, medical history and the overall clinical picture also help determine whether investigations are needed,” he explains.
Importance of identifying the underlying cause
Dr Maniar explains, “An upper GI endoscopy may or may not be suggested depending on the patient’s condition. It allows the physician to examine the stomach lining and perform a biopsy if required. However, an upper GI endoscopy is not necessary for everyone who experiences acidity.”
While occasional acidity is common and usually not a cause for alarm, repeatedly experiencing digestive discomfort calls for attention.
Emphasising the importance of identifying the underlying cause, Dr Maniar says, “To sum up, a single episode of acidity is nothing to worry about. However, if symptoms keep recurring, patients should consult a doctor to identify the underlying cause. Rather than taking medicines every time acidity occurs, it is better to seek medical advice and understand why the problem is happening.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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