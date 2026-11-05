Fitness influencer shares simple recipe to turn rotis into healthy bakarwadi: Crispy and savoury air-fried snack
Vanshika Khurana shows how to make festive snacks healthy with her easy-to-prepare bakarwadi recipe that uses whole wheat rotis as the base.
With the festivities underway, people are getting busy either ordering snacks or preparing them at home. Getting delicious bites that are also healthy is not always an easy task, as the ones available in stores are often overprocessed, loaded with excess salt and sugar. Thus, if one has the opportunity, home-made snacks are the way to go.
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Taking to Instagram on November 4, fitness influencer Vamshika Khurana made it easier to cook the perfect healthy and savoury finger food with her air-fried bakarwadi recipe. It uses whole wheat rotis as the base and almost no oil to give the crunch and taste of the store-bought snacks that we all love.
The bakarwadis take less than 30 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For the bakarwadi masala
- 1 tbsp jeera (cumin seeds)
- 1 tbsp dhania (coriander seeds)
- 1 tbsp saunf (fennel seeds)
- 1/2 cup grated dry coconut
- 4 tbsp baked sev
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tbsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- Salt to taste
For the filling
- Prepared masala mixture
- 1 tbsp til (sesame seeds)
- 1 tsp crushed red chilli
- 2 tbsp baked sev
- ¼ cup imli chutney
Other ingredients
- 3 whole wheat tortillas
- Oil for brushing
- Cornflour slurry (cornflour mixed with water)
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Method of preparation
- Dry roast jeera, dhania and saunf until aromatic. Lightly roast the grated dry coconut separately.
- Transfer the roasted ingredients to a mixer grinder. Add baked sev, garam masala, red chilli powder, chaat masala and salt.
- Coarsely grind the mixture. Make sure the masala remains dry and does not release oil.
- Transfer to a bowl. Add til, crushed red chilli and baked sev. Mix well.
- Add imli chutney and combine until the filling comes together.
- Lightly brush a wheat tortilla with oil. Spread the prepared filling evenly over it.
- Roll the tortilla tightly and cut into small bakarwadi-sized pieces.
- Seal the edges using cornflour slurry.
- Air fry at 150°C for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden and crispy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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