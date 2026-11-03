Internet says air-fried food is healthier than deep-fried snacks: But expert explains why using less oil does not automatically make it healthy

Dr Naragund highlighted that air frying has become increasingly popular because it lets people make crispy foods with significantly less oil than conventional deep frying. While this can reduce the overall fat and calorie content of a meal, it does not automatically make everything cooked in an air fryer healthy. “From a gastroenterological perspective, what matters most is the type of food being prepared, its nutritional composition, the cooking temperature and how frequently it is consumed,” said Dr Naragund.

Air fryers are increasingly being considered a healthy addition to Indian kitchens, thanks to their ability to cook food with little to no oil. However, does simply cutting down on oil automatically make food healthy? In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Internet vs Reality’ series, we spoke to Dr Adithya V Naragund, senior consultant in GI and HPB surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, to understand whether air-frying really makes your favourite snacks a healthier choice.

According to Dr Naragund, one of the biggest misconceptions is that foods such as frozen French fries, nuggets, sausages and other processed snacks become healthy simply because they are air-fried. These products may still contain high levels of sodium, refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, and preservatives. Regular consumption of such foods can contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders, which are also associated with an increased risk of fatty liver disease.

Another important consideration is the effect of high-temperature cooking. “When starchy foods such as potatoes are cooked at high temperatures, a compound called acrylamide can form through a chemical reaction involving naturally occurring sugars and amino acids,” explained Dr Naragund. Acrylamide is considered a potential health concern based largely on animal studies, although evidence linking typical dietary exposure to cancer in humans remains inconclusive. Air frying does not eliminate this risk, particularly when foods are cooked until excessively browned or burnt.

For individuals experiencing acid reflux, indigestion, or other digestive discomfort, air frying may be a better alternative to deep frying because meals prepared with less fat are generally less likely to aggravate symptoms associated with fatty foods. However, heavily spiced, processed, or large portions of air-fried food can still trigger digestive symptoms in susceptible individuals.