Doctor shares anti-inflammatory chicken bone broth recipe to strengthen immunity in winter: See preparation
Dr Rupy Aujla shared an easy chicken bone broth recipe that can be enjoyed in many ways for a quick immunity boost when feeling under the weather.
Winter is almost here, which means there is a nip in the air and a rise in flu all around us. And to help us prepare for it better, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla took to Instagram on October 26 and shared his recipe for homemade immunity-boosting chicken broth.
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“Homemade broth sounds like effort, but trust me, it’s one of the easiest things you’ll make. Ask your butcher for good-quality bones and the hob does the rest,” wrote the doctor in the caption. “It’s my go-to whenever I’m feeling a bit run down, fighting off a cold or just need something comforting. It contains a little collagen and amino acids like glycine and proline, which may support gut health, though the evidence is still limited.”
He also added in the video that the broth is rich in micronutrients like magnesium, calcium and zinc. The detailed recipe for the dish, sufficient for eight servings, is presented as follows.
Ingredients for anti-inflammatory chicken bone broth
- 2 chicken carcasses and bones
- 50g ginger, sliced
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 4 dried bay leaves
- 30g parsley, torn (stems included)
- 10 black peppercorns
- 3 tsp sea salt
- 4 litres water
Method of preparation
- In a large saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the chicken carcasses, ginger, bay leaves, apple cider vinegar, parsley, salt, and black peppercorns, and keep cooking with the lid on.
- After cooking for about 30 minutes, foamy impurities will start to float on the surface. Gently scoop them out.
- Next, bring the broth to a simmer and keep it at that temperature for three to four hours.
- Strain it into a jar or a bowl, and it is ready to serve or store.
As a storage tip, Dr Aujla suggested freezing the broth in an ice cube tray or silicone moulds, and reheating it when needed.
“I’ll turn it into a sipping broth by gently simmering with anti-inflammatory spices like garlic, ginger, cinnamon stick, cumin seeds and a few cloves,” he shared. “Or I’ll make it a complete meal with veg, shredded chicken and wholegrain noodles or rice. It’s one of my favourite habits during cold and flu season.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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