Doctor shares anti-inflammatory chicken bone broth recipe to strengthen immunity in winter: See preparation

Winter is almost here, which means there is a nip in the air and a rise in flu all around us. And to help us prepare for it better, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla took to Instagram on October 26 and shared his recipe for homemade immunity-boosting chicken broth.

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“Homemade broth sounds like effort, but trust me, it’s one of the easiest things you’ll make. Ask your butcher for good-quality bones and the hob does the rest,” wrote the doctor in the caption. “It’s my go-to whenever I’m feeling a bit run down, fighting off a cold or just need something comforting. It contains a little collagen and amino acids like glycine and proline, which may support gut health, though the evidence is still limited.”

He also added in the video that the broth is rich in micronutrients like magnesium, calcium and zinc. The detailed recipe for the dish, sufficient for eight servings, is presented as follows.