Doctor explains what to do in case of firecracker burns: First aid, precautions and when to seek help
Firecracker burns can happen to anyone in a split second; doctor shares what to do in case of emergency and precautionary steps to take ahead.
Firecracker injuries during Diwali are a recurring occurrence every year, and far more common than many people realise. A moment of distraction can lead to an accident, and how the people in the vicinity react in the first few minutes often determines how serious the wound on the injured person becomes, shared Dr Amit Nabar, director of emergency medicine and community medicine at SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai, with HT Lifestyle.
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What to do in case of firecracker burns?
As per the physician, the first priority in case of a firecracker burn is to stop the burning.
“Move the person away from the source,” he stated. “If clothing catches fire, they should stop, drop, and roll, or one can smother the flames with a blanket. Then cool the burn under running tap water for a full 20 minutes.”
Dr Nabar pointed out that heat continues to damage tissue after the flame is gone. Cooling within the first three hours reduces burn depth and the need for skin grafting.
He also highlighted some common practices that do more harm than good. Among them is applying ice, toothpaste, ghee, oil, and turmeric.
“They trap heat, contaminate the wound, and make it harder for doctors to assess,” he explained.
The physician further suggested removing rings, bangles, and watches early, before swelling turns them into tourniquets. However, he advised leaving anything stuck to the skin and to cover the burn loosely with cling film or a clean, non-fluffy cloth.
“Firecracker injuries deserve special suspicion. What looks minor on the surface is often a blast injury with debris embedded beneath,” he added. “With an eye injury, do not rub it, press on it or try to pull anything out. Shield the eye with a paper cup and come straight to hospital.”
Situations that need immediate medical attention
Dr Nabar advised seeking emergency care without delay in any of the following situations:
- The burn is larger than the patient's own palm
- It involves the face, hands, feet, joints, or genitals
- It looks white or leathery or is oddly painless
- The patient is a child or an older adult
“After smoke exposure, watch for hoarseness, soot around the nose or mouth, persistent cough, breathlessness, or confusion. These can signal an airway injury that worsens over several hours, so do not wait for it to settle. Patients with asthma or COPD should keep their inhalers at hand as air quality drops,” noted the doctor.
Precautionary measures to take
Prevention remains the most effective treatment when it comes to firecracker injuries. The simple steps that Dr Nabar urged people to follow include:
- Light crackers outdoors, at arm's length
- Keep a bucket of water nearby
- Never relight a dud
- Supervise children every moment
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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