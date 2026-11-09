Pulmonologist shares checklist to follow before going out for morning walks with skyrocketing AQI

Morning walks have long been a favourite way to stay healthy for many Indians. While it can support physical and mental well-being, pulmonologist Dr Tarang Kulkarni, consultant at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, believes that pollution levels may change how safe outdoor exercise is.

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“Checking AQI and making informed choices about timing, routes and intensity can help people stay active while reducing exposure,” he shared with HT Lifestyle. “Stepping outdoors early in the morning does not automatically mean breathing cleaner air. Air quality can vary throughout the day.”

Dr Kulkarni noted that he was not making a case for people to abandon their morning walks. Rather, he listed eight points to keep in mind before going out in the mornings.

1. Check AQI before stepping out The pulmonologist believes it is best to make a habit of checking the local air quality index (AQI) rather than assuming that early morning air is cleaner.

“If the AQI is poor (201–300) or worse, consider shifting your walk indoors, particularly if you belong to a high-risk group,” he stated. “Checking the AQI before leaving home can help you decide whether outdoor exercise is appropriate that day.”

2. Choose your walking time based on actual air quality Many people automatically opt for walks between five and six in the morning, believing that the air is cleaner at that time. However, Dr Kulkarni cautioned that pollution can get trapped close to the ground during temperature inversion and low-wind conditions.

“Instead of following a fixed schedule, check local air quality at the time you plan to exercise and choose a cleaner time of day. The goal should be to walk when outdoor conditions are more suitable, rather than assuming that a particular hour is always better,” he noted.