Protecting heart health: Cardiac surgeon reveals which morning habits to avoid, from high-salt breakfast to smoking with tea

Your daily habits cumulatively influence your well-being, including the health of your organs.

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The heart plays a vital role in pumping blood throughout the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to your tissues. Daily habits that do not support cardiovascular health may put extra strain on your heart over time.

Morning habits matter the most, as seemingly small choices, from what you eat for breakfast to how much you move, can affect your heart health when repeated every day.

Dr Ajeet Bana, chairman of cardiac sciences at EHCC Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle which morning habits may benefit your heart health. He cautioned that some habits, such as having a cigarette with tea, eating a heavily processed breakfast, sitting for hours after waking up or skipping prescribed medication, may harm your cardiovascular health over time.

Sharing his observation, he said, "As a cardiac surgeon, I often find that people focus on heart health only after a diagnosis or when symptoms appear. Prevention starts much earlier. It is also worth looking at the routines we repeat without thinking.”

Everyday routines need to be monitored, as habits can feel automatic and harmless. You may not realise when they become instinctive or how they can affect your cardiovascular health over time.

Here are some of the habits he flagged that need to stop promptly: