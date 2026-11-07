Everyday Explained: Why does fruit change colour after being cut and does browning mean it has lost nutrients? Expert weighs in

It is often advised to eat fruit soon after cutting it, as prolonged exposure to air can cause it to change colour and lose some of its freshness. But why exactly does cut fruit turn brown, and does this colour change affect its nutritional value? In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT lifestyle spoke to Dr Nethra N, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore, to understand the reason behind this.

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Why does cut fruit turn brown? According to Dr Nethra, the browning of cut fruits is primarily a natural chemical process known as enzymatic browning. When a fruit is cut, peeled or bruised, its internal cells are damaged, allowing an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO) to come into contact with oxygen in the air.

This interaction triggers the oxidation of naturally occurring phenolic compounds in the fruit, producing substances called quinones, which eventually form brown pigments known as melanins. This is why fruits such as apples, bananas, pears and avocados begin turning brown shortly after being exposed to air.