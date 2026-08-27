Jeff Browning health update: Is ultramarathon runner in coma after heart attack in France trail race?

Jeff Browning, a hugely popular American ultramarathon runner and coach, suffered a heart attack during a trail running race in Chamonix, France on Monday, August 24. Ultramarathon runner Jeff Browning suffered a heart attack in Canada. (Jeff Browning/ Instagram)

Browning, 55, was a veteran trail runner. An update was posted on his social media page stating that Jeff Browning suffered a heart attack and was airlifted to a hospital. He is "under medical care,” they added.

According to an update on the live blog of the race on the website of Trail Runner, a platform for news and updates related to the sport, Browning suffered the heart attack around 80 miles into the 90-mile race called the TDS race at UTMB.

Is Jeff Browning Suffer In Coma? What We Know Following the release of the statement from Jeff Browning's family on Wednesday, a claim originated on social media that Browning is currently in coma. At the root of the claim is a now-deleted Facebook post on the page Vespa Endurance Products.

"Tonight I received a text from Bryce Thatcher of UltrAspire informing me that Jeff is in a coma after having what is believed to be a heart attack around mile 80 of the TDS Race at the UTMB World Series in Chamonix, France," the post read.

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As of now, there is no confirmation that Jeff Browning is in coma. The statement did not disclose the marathon runner's current condition and how serious the heart attack was.

The deleted Vespa Endurance Facebook post then went on to make a series of other claims, such as Browning vision was blurry during the race, he had to be administered CPR and may have suffered a fall leading to a brain hemorrhage. But these details are unconfirmed, and as mentioned earlier, the post was taken down by the Facebook page.

“He received immediate medical treatment from the race and emergency medical teams before being airlifted to the hospital, where he remains under medical care,” the statement from his family only said.

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the medical and emergency teams who cared for Jeff, and to everyone in the community and beyond who has reached out and sent their love and well wishes. Thank you for keeping Jeff in your thoughts," it added.

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Who Is Jeff Browning? Nicknamed “Bronco Billy,” Jeff Browning began running ultras in 2001 after a background in mountain biking. Over more than 25 years, he has amassed 40-plus ultra victories, including more than 30 at 100 miles.

He is considered one of the most accomplished US trail and ultramarathon runners with wins at the Hardrock 100, Bighorn 100 and HURT 100. He has also finished more than 200 ultramarathons.