How will Vinod Khosla’s Seahawks deal affect his 49ers stake? NFL rule explained
The Seahawks were sold for $9.6 billion, establishing a new record for the highest amount ever paid for an NFL franchise.
NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to venture capitalist Vinod Khosla and his family on Wednesday, clearing the final major hurdle for one of the most significant franchise transactions in league history.
According to ESPN, the vote took place during a one-day NFL meeting at the Atlanta Airport Marriott. Under the ownership structure, Vinod Khosla’s wife, Neeru Khosla, is expected to serve as the Seahawks’ controlling owner.
Khosla must divest 49ers stake
As part of the transaction, Vinod Khosla will be required to sell his ownership interest in the San Francisco 49ers. NFL regulations prohibit an individual from holding ownership stakes in multiple franchises simultaneously.
Khosla acquired a 3.5% minority stake in the 49ers in 2025. However, completing the Seahawks purchase requires him to fully divest from the San Francisco organization before assuming ownership responsibilities in Seattle.
Billionaire investor behind Khosla ventures
Born in India and educated at Stanford University, Khosla is one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capitalists. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $13.2 billion.
His investment firm, Khosla Ventures, is known for backing emerging and experimental technologies across industries such as robotics, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.
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The firm also gained recognition as the first venture capital company to invest in OpenAI, according to Forbes.
Record-breaking Seahawks sale
The Seahawks were sold for $9.6 billion, establishing a new record for the highest amount ever paid for an NFL franchise.
The transaction also ranks among the largest sales in North American professional sports history. Only the recent sales of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, which reportedly changed hands for $10 billion and $12.5 billion in consecutive years, exceeded the Seahawks’ sale price.
The estate of former Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen announced the agreement on July 11. The franchise had officially been placed on the market just weeks after capturing Super Bowl 60 in February, ending years of speculation regarding its future ownership.
Allen family’s legacy with Seahawks
Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1997, a move widely credited with preventing the franchise from relocating to Southern California.
Following Allen’s death in 2018, control of both the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers passed to his sister, Jody Allen, who became chair of the two organizations.
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In accordance with Paul Allen’s wishes, both teams were eventually slated for sale, with proceeds from the estate directed toward philanthropic causes.
The sale of the Trail Blazers was completed in March, while the Seahawks transaction has now received the league’s formal approval.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More