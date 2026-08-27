How will Vinod Khosla’s Seahawks deal affect his 49ers stake? NFL rule explained

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to venture capitalist Vinod Khosla and his family on Wednesday, clearing the final major hurdle for one of the most significant franchise transactions in league history. NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. (Bloomberg)

According to ESPN, the vote took place during a one-day NFL meeting at the Atlanta Airport Marriott. Under the ownership structure, Vinod Khosla’s wife, Neeru Khosla, is expected to serve as the Seahawks’ controlling owner.

Khosla must divest 49ers stake As part of the transaction, Vinod Khosla will be required to sell his ownership interest in the San Francisco 49ers. NFL regulations prohibit an individual from holding ownership stakes in multiple franchises simultaneously.

Khosla acquired a 3.5% minority stake in the 49ers in 2025. However, completing the Seahawks purchase requires him to fully divest from the San Francisco organization before assuming ownership responsibilities in Seattle.

Billionaire investor behind Khosla ventures Born in India and educated at Stanford University, Khosla is one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capitalists. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $13.2 billion.

His investment firm, Khosla Ventures, is known for backing emerging and experimental technologies across industries such as robotics, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

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The firm also gained recognition as the first venture capital company to invest in OpenAI, according to Forbes.

Record-breaking Seahawks sale The Seahawks were sold for $9.6 billion, establishing a new record for the highest amount ever paid for an NFL franchise.

The transaction also ranks among the largest sales in North American professional sports history. Only the recent sales of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, which reportedly changed hands for $10 billion and $12.5 billion in consecutive years, exceeded the Seahawks’ sale price.

The estate of former Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen announced the agreement on July 11. The franchise had officially been placed on the market just weeks after capturing Super Bowl 60 in February, ending years of speculation regarding its future ownership.

Allen family’s legacy with Seahawks Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1997, a move widely credited with preventing the franchise from relocating to Southern California.

Following Allen’s death in 2018, control of both the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers passed to his sister, Jody Allen, who became chair of the two organizations.

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In accordance with Paul Allen’s wishes, both teams were eventually slated for sale, with proceeds from the estate directed toward philanthropic causes.

The sale of the Trail Blazers was completed in March, while the Seahawks transaction has now received the league’s formal approval.