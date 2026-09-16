Chakra Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: If something is ready to move forward, allow it to do so

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Aries is being encouraged to make room by letting something go. This could be an attachment, an expectation or an emotional situation that has already served its purpose. Not everything with a history needs to have a future.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down what you consciously want to release. Breathe slowly seven times while repeating YAM, then tear up and discard the note.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, cucumber or green apple.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla: Keep it close during journaling or moments of emotional release.

Career and finance: Redirect your effort away from something that is no longer progressing. Smoky Quartz can support grounded transitions and clearer priorities.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Guilt may be causing Taurus to revisit decisions unnecessarily. Taking responsibility for something doesn't require you to punish yourself indefinitely. Recognise what the experience taught you and allow yourself to move on.

Chakra balancing practice: Rest your palm over your solar plexus and take ten deep breaths. Imagine golden light filling the area as you repeat RAM.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Yellow Jasper: Use it as a reminder to replace self-blame with confidence.

Career and finance: Don't allow guilt to make you accept unreasonable demands or minimise your contribution. Tiger Eye can help reinforce confidence and professional boundaries.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Gemini is moving toward recovery, but today's energy also calls for discernment. Someone or something may not be as straightforward as it appears. Healing becomes easier when you remain alert to red flags rather than dismissing them.

Chakra balancing practice: Begin with ten grounding breaths while imagining red light surrounding you. Then bring your attention to your brow centre and repeat OM.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, blueberries or ginger-peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite: Keep it nearby when you need stronger intuition and energetic awareness.

Career and finance: Double-check claims, promises and important details before committing money or trust. Black Obsidian can support an intention of discernment and healthy boundaries.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Third Eye Chakras Cancer could discover information that expands your understanding of what is possible. A new fact, idea or realisation may reveal opportunities you hadn't considered. Approach today's developments with curiosity rather than limiting yourself to old assumptions.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand on your solar plexus and the other between your eyebrows. Repeat RAM and then OM slowly.

What to eat or drink: Pumpkin, bananas, blueberries or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Keep it close while exploring new ideas or possibilities.

Career and finance: Fresh information may point toward professional or financial expansion. Citrine can support an intention for abundance and growth.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra Leo should be selective about the conversations you enter today. Gossip can quickly become a distraction or affect your reputation, particularly when the information being exchanged has not been verified. Silence can sometimes be the wiser response.

Chakra balancing practice: Hum softly for several breaths, then repeat HAM seven times before discussing anything sensitive.

What to eat or drink: Pears, cucumber, blueberries or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Blue Lace Agate: Use it to encourage measured and peaceful communication.

Career and finance: Keep clear of workplace rumours and unnecessary politics. Sodalite can support rational communication and thoughtful judgment.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Virgo's attention turns toward self-worth. You may have become accustomed to measuring your value through achievement, usefulness or how well you meet expectations. Today asks you to recognise your strengths without needing constant external validation.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and picture a bright golden glow. Repeat RAM nine times while naming three qualities you respect in yourself.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, yellow peppers or warm lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone: Carry it when you need a reminder of your own capabilities.

Career and finance: Your contribution deserves to be recognised and appropriately valued. Pyrite can support an intention for visibility, confidence and financial growth.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Libra may need to step away from seeing yourself solely through difficult circumstances. Your struggles can be acknowledged without allowing them to become your identity. Reclaiming your power begins with identifying the choices still available to you.

Chakra balancing practice: Plant both feet firmly on the floor and repeat LAM seven times. With every breath, remind yourself that you can choose your next step.

What to eat or drink: Sweet potato, carrots, beetroot or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it as a grounding symbol of resilience.

Career and finance: Previous setbacks don't have to determine your professional future. Hematite can support practical action, focus and discipline.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Scorpios may be placing unnecessary pressure on themselves to get everything exactly right. Perfectionism can consume energy while offering diminishing returns. If something is ready to move forward, allow it to do so.

Chakra balancing practice: Rest your hand over your solar plexus and breathe deeply for two minutes. Repeat RAM while imagining tension leaving your body.

What to eat or drink: Pumpkin, bananas, yellow lentils or ginger-lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Golden Healer Quartz: Use it as a reminder that progress doesn't require flawless execution.

Career and finance: Don't postpone an opportunity because conditions aren't perfect. Pyrite can support confident action and financial ambition.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra Sagittarius could become frustrated when circumstances don't move at the speed you want. Impatience can scatter your attention and encourage unnecessary decisions. Keep taking meaningful action, but allow timing to unfold naturally.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands below your navel and breathe slowly. Visualise orange light while repeating VAM ten times.

What to eat or drink: Mangoes, oranges, papaya or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Orange Calcite: Use it to channel restless energy toward creativity and constructive activity.

Career and finance: Avoid making impulsive choices simply because you want immediate results. Carnelian can support motivation and persistence.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Capricorn's perception is particularly valuable today. A small detail, behavioural pattern or piece of information may change your understanding of a situation. Trust what you notice, but verify important information before acting on it.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five quiet minutes focusing on the space between your eyebrows. Repeat OM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, black grapes, purple cabbage or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Fluorite: Keep it nearby during planning, research or important decisions.

Career and finance: Look beyond the most obvious option; something you notice could help you avoid a costly mistake. Sodalite can support clear analysis.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Forgiveness can help Aquarius loosen the hold of an old emotional burden. It doesn't require forgetting what happened or reopening a relationship. You can simply decide that a past experience no longer gets to dictate your present.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and repeat YAM ten times. With every exhale, consciously release one lingering resentment.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or cucumber-mint water.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Use it while journaling or processing difficult emotions.

Career and finance: Treat previous workplace conflicts as lessons rather than limitations. Malachite can support an intention for transformation and forward movement.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Pisces may be navigating acceptance alongside a period of emotional heaviness. You don't have to force yourself to feel positive about something that disappointed you. Acceptance simply means acknowledging what happened without allowing it to determine what comes next.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and take slow breaths for two minutes. Repeat YAM while visualising a green light surrounding your chest.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Unakite: Keep it close while processing emotional transitions.

Career and finance: One disappointment doesn't mean better opportunities are unavailable. Green Aventurine can support an intention for renewed growth and optimism.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)