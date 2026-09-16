Planning a festive skincare overhaul? Doctor explains why too many facial treatments can do more harm than good

Facials can seem harmless because they usually have little visible downtime, but repeated exfoliation and aggressive extraction can irritate the skin. “People often assume that because there is no obvious downtime after a facial, they can keep repeating it. But frequent exfoliation and aggressive extraction can compromise the skin barrier and cause redness or inflammation,” says Dr Patel. He recommends planning a facial well ahead of a major celebration rather than booking one at the last minute.

Skin responds to recovery time, not the festive countdown. “Every procedure has its own recovery timeline. Some affect the superficial skin barrier , while others work deeper and can leave the skin sensitive for days or weeks. The skin needs adequate time to recover before another intervention,” explains Dr Patel. This is why squeezing several treatments into the same fortnight can backfire.

“The biggest mistake people make before festivals is stacking multiple treatments within a short period. A facial, peel, laser or injectable may each be appropriate individually, but when several procedures are done too close together, the skin does not get enough time to recover,” he says.

The festive season, from Ganesh Chaturthi to Navratri, often brings a rush of facials, peels and laser treatments in the quest for glowing skin. But squeezing too many procedures into a short window can leave skin irritated rather than radiant. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashok Patel, aesthetic surgeon, founder and chief medical officer, Brilliance Cosmocare, explains why timing matters. (Also read: Wellness trend has adults taking magnesium supplements ‘like toffees’: Doctor explains who actually needs them )

Botox and fillers may also be part of pre-event beauty routines, but swelling and bruising can take time to settle. “With injectables, patients need to account for swelling, bruising and the time required for the final result to settle. The appearance immediately after treatment is not necessarily the final result,” explains Dr Patel. For an important event, he recommends discussing the timing with a qualified medical professional well in advance.

He adds that Indian skin tones can be more prone to post-inflammatory pigmentation . “If the skin becomes inflamed after a procedure and is then exposed to heat or sunlight, pigmentation can become more noticeable and take time to resolve.”

Laser treatments for pigmentation, hair reduction or resurfacing also require appropriate recovery time. “The recovery period varies depending on the device, indication and intensity of treatment. It is important not to assume that every laser treatment will settle within a few days,” says Dr Patel.

Chemical peels encourage controlled exfoliation, but the recovery period depends on the type and strength of the peel. “A chemical peel is not something I would recommend scheduling just a few days before a major festival, especially if it is your first time. Patients can experience redness, dryness, peeling or sensitivity during recovery,” says Dr Patel. He also stresses the importance of sun protection, as recently treated skin can be more sensitive to sunlight during festive outings.

Home remedies: Natural does not always mean gentle Besan, multani mitti, lemon and baking soda are common DIY skincare ingredients, but repeatedly layering them, especially after professional treatments, can irritate the skin. “Home remedies can also irritate the skin, particularly when several ingredients are combined or used repeatedly. The risk is higher when the skin has recently undergone a professional procedure,” says Dr Patel. He advises avoiding lemon and other potentially irritating kitchen ingredients on the face, particularly around periods of increased sun exposure.

Signs your skin needs a break Persistent redness, unusual tightness or flaking, breakouts after a treatment, burning or stinging when makeup is applied, and skin that looks increasingly dull or irritated can all be signs that the skin needs rest. “If the skin is burning, stinging, persistently red or unusually dry, the answer is generally not another treatment. Give the skin a break and allow the barrier to recover,” advises Dr Patel.

How to get the glow without overdoing it Start preparing three to four weeks before the festival rather than trying multiple treatments in the final few days. Space procedures out, patch test new products, avoid harsh DIY ingredients after professional treatments, moisturise regularly and wear sunscreen during daytime outings. Most importantly, consult a qualified dermatologist or aesthetic doctor before combining procedures.

“The goal should not be to fit as many treatments as possible into the days before Diwali. Healthy, well-maintained skin usually responds better than skin that has been repeatedly exfoliated or treated in a rush,” concludes Dr Patel.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.