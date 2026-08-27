Is Josh Jacobs suspended? Packers GM reveals plan amid potential ban for star RB; ‘in case that happens’

Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Gutekunst remains confident in the team's depth behind Jacobs but has not ruled out making another move if necessary.

General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged Wednesday that Green Bay has been planning for a scenario in which it could be without its star running back.

Now, the Packers also appear to be preparing for that possibility rather than waiting for a final decision from the league.

NFL insiders, including Adam Schefter, have indicated that Jacobs could receive a suspension.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs could be facing an NFL suspension stemming from his offseason arrest, with league discipline potentially coming before the 2026 regular season begins.

"We've obviously been preparing for that in case that happens. But at the same time, I feel really good about the guys we have in that room," the Packers GM said.

Six-game suspension could be baseline The NFL has yet to announce how many games, if any, Jacobs could miss. However, the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement offers a potential baseline for disciplinary action in domestic abuse cases.

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Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, a first violation involving domestic violence can result in a minimum six-game suspension. If the league concludes that Jacobs violated that policy, a six-game ban could therefore serve as the likely starting point.

Packers face tough opening A suspension of six games would have a significant impact on Green Bay's opening stretch.

The Packers begin the 2026 regular season with three of their first four games away from home, and Jacobs would potentially miss matchups against the Vikings, Jets, Falcons, Buccaneers, Bears and Cowboys.

No formal charges filed against Jacobs Jacobs was arrested on May 26, 2026, in connection with preliminary domestic abuse allegations.

The 28-year-old running back was initially held on one felony count of strangulation and suffocation, along with four misdemeanor allegations involving battery, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and victim intimidation.

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He was released the following day and has not been formally charged. Jacobs has also denied the allegations. For now, his status remains uncertain as the NFL determines whether disciplinary action will be taken.