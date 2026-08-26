Calvin Austin injury update: What happened to the Giants WR? Concerning details emerge after he was carted off

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later provided an update on X, quoting a source who characterized Austin’s injury as a “serious knee injury.”

Austin was carted off the field after going down while making a cut during a one-on-one drill. The injury was serious enough to bring the practice to an immediate halt as teammates and staff gathered around the situation.

The New York Giants could be facing a significant setback to their wide receiver group after Calvin Austin suffered a potentially serious right knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.

Schefter wrote, "Giants WR Calvin Austin was carted off today from practice with what one source described as a “serious knee injury.”"

Austin’s injury complicates Giants’ plans Austin’s injury could create a significant problem for the Giants, particularly because he was one of their offseason additions expected to contribute at wide receiver.

He appeared to be in line for a prominent role from the slot, but the injury could now sideline him for a period of time.

The 27-year-old had also started to establish himself as one of Jaxson Dart’s preferred targets in New York’s passing game.

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With the Giants approaching the deadline to finalize their 53-man roster, Austin’s uncertain status could force head coach John Harbaugh and the coaching staff to rethink their plans at receiver.

Austin’s NFL numbers before Giants New York signed Austin to a one-year contract this offseason after he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former fourth-round selection caught 84 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns across 48 games over his first three seasons.

Austin recorded 31 receptions on 55 targets for 372 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Austin injury alters receiver depth A serious injury could also have implications for the rest of New York’s receiver group.

The Giants currently list him directly behind Malik Nabers on their wide receiver depth chart.

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Odell Beckham Jr., who is back with the Giants for a second stint, is also among the players behind Austin and could benefit from additional opportunities as the team evaluates its roster.