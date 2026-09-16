The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Centre for pursuing appeals against grant of disability pension to ex-servicemen in the face of a clear recommendation by the defence minister in 2015 for immediate withdrawal of such appeals against disabled soldiers.
Dismissing a batch of over 270 appeals filed by Centre against various orders passed by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) and high courts, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said, “Raksha Mantri Report of 2015 recommended the immediate withdrawal of appeals of this nature pending against disabled soldiers, a recommendation that has not been faithfully implemented.”
Directing Centre to comply with the judgments granting disability pension to ex-soldiers, the court allowed the Centre four months to comply with the directions. The Raksha Mantri’s report was one of the documents relied upon by the ex-servicemen seeking validation of their claims for disability pension even as the Centre denied that every ailment or disability cannot be attributable to military service.
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Home/India News/Supreme Court Flays Centre For Challenging Pension To Disabled Soldiers, Junks 270 Appeals