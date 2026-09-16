Kevin Reddington vs Nancy Mace: Lindsay Clancy's lawyer and congresswoman clash over ‘public execution’ comment
Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington and Rep. Nancy Mace are clashing after the latter said the Massachusetts mom should be publicly executed.
Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are clashing over the latter’s recent comments on the case. Reddington blasted Mace after she called for Lindsay to be publicly executed.
The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
Kevin Reddington vs Nancy Mace
It all started with Mace telling TMZ that Lindsay should be publicly executed.
“Her children are dead, she should be dead too,” Mace told the outlet.
The South Carolina Republican later said, “She should get the death penalty. It should be public, it should be a public execution,” adding that Lindsay “deserves nothing less” than such a punishment.
Also Read | Nancy Mace calls for public execution of Lindsay Clancy: ‘It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair…’
“It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair, I don’t really care,” she added, adding that it would serve as a “warning to women everywhere [that] you don’t kill your kids.”
Mace even doubled down on X, writing, “Lindsay Clancy doesn’t deserve to live.”
After Mace’s comments surfaced, Bryan Llenas, National Correspondent for Fox News Channel, quoted Reddington as replying, “Nancy Mace does not know this case, has never seen the evidence, and has never sat in that courtroom. Lindsay Clancy has not been convicted of anything, and Massachusetts has not had a death penalty in more than forty years. A congresswoman from South Carolina calling for a public execution is not law. It is a stunt, and its only purpose is to inflame the public against a woman whose case is still before the Court. I will deal with that in court, not on television. My client was a mother suffering from postpartum psychosis. That is what this case is about, and that is where my attention stays."
Mace then hit back at Reddington, saying in a statement on X that she will not be “lectured by Lindsay Clancy's attorney.”
“Reddington's entire job is to make sure three dead children never get the last word,” said Mace.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains
She added, “He spent 50 years at the Massachusetts bar, then asked the President for a federal pardon in a state murder case. Doesn't get any dumber than that. Mr. Reddington is right that I've never sat in his courtroom. Neither will Cora, Dawson, or Callan. That's the point.”
In a separate X post, Mace told Reddington, “Your client killed her own children.”
Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.
Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More