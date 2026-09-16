Kevin Reddington vs Nancy Mace: Lindsay Clancy's lawyer and congresswoman clash over ‘public execution’ comment

Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are clashing over the latter’s recent comments on the case. Reddington blasted Mace after she called for Lindsay to be publicly executed. Kevin Reddington, Nancy Mace clash over Lindsay Clancy ‘public execution’ calls (repnancymace/Instagram, REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona, )

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Kevin Reddington vs Nancy Mace It all started with Mace telling TMZ that Lindsay should be publicly executed.

“Her children are dead, she should be dead too,” Mace told the outlet.

The South Carolina Republican later said, “She should get the death penalty. It should be public, it should be a public execution,” adding that Lindsay “deserves nothing less” than such a punishment.

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“It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair, I don’t really care,” she added, adding that it would serve as a “warning to women everywhere [that] you don’t kill your kids.”

Mace even doubled down on X, writing, “Lindsay Clancy doesn’t deserve to live.”

After Mace’s comments surfaced, Bryan Llenas, National Correspondent for Fox News Channel, quoted Reddington as replying, “Nancy Mace does not know this case, has never seen the evidence, and has never sat in that courtroom. Lindsay Clancy has not been convicted of anything, and Massachusetts has not had a death penalty in more than forty years. A congresswoman from South Carolina calling for a public execution is not law. It is a stunt, and its only purpose is to inflame the public against a woman whose case is still before the Court. I will deal with that in court, not on television. My client was a mother suffering from postpartum psychosis. That is what this case is about, and that is where my attention stays."

Mace then hit back at Reddington, saying in a statement on X that she will not be “lectured by Lindsay Clancy's attorney.”

“Reddington's entire job is to make sure three dead children never get the last word,” said Mace.

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She added, “He spent 50 years at the Massachusetts bar, then asked the President for a federal pardon in a state murder case. Doesn't get any dumber than that. Mr. Reddington is right that I've never sat in his courtroom. Neither will Cora, Dawson, or Callan. That's the point.”

In a separate X post, Mace told Reddington, “Your client killed her own children.”

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.