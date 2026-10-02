Cornell rape case: NY governor hands probe to special prosecutor, removes DA Houten, ‘It has undercut my faith’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that she no longer had confidence in the district attorney managing the Cornell University sexual assault case and decided to bring in a special prosecutor to take over his responsibilities. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James attend a press conference regarding an investigation into alleged sexual assault at Cornell University, in New York City, US, October 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS)

Matthew Van Houten, the Tompkins County District Attorney, has faced increasing scrutiny recently due to his choice not to file charges against anyone when the original claims surfaced in 2024.

“Newly released information continues to raise serious questions about the investigation conducted by the Cornell Police Department and the decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney not to prosecute an alleged sexual assault on Cornell University's campus in October 2024,” Hochul stated.

"This has, in turn, undercut my faith, and the public's faith, in the District Attorney's ability to effectively investigate and prosecute the case at this time."

NY Governor appoints AG Letitia James to oversee Cornell ‘rape’ probe Governor Hochul named New York Attorney General Letitia James to serve as a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation.

Following this, James released a statement, saying: "Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, it will be investigated fully and fairly. The Governor has entrusted my office with this investigation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly."

The case has captured national attention following a civil lawsuit filed last month against the school and seven current and former fraternity members from the university.

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A former student, referred to as "Jane Doe," claims she was "gangraped" at the Chi Phi fraternity located on Cornell's Ithaca, New York campus on October 19, 2024. According to her account, she was already intoxicated upon arrival and was administered ketamine before and throughout the alleged assault. She reported what happened to campus police approximately three weeks after the incident occurred.

Van Houten claims first police report lacked evidence Van Houten, who launched a fresh criminal investigation following new details uncovered in the lawsuit, stated that the woman's first police report made no mention of being “drugged against her will or gang raped.”

Later, it was disclosed that Jane Doe communicated to the school's investigators that she felt like being used as “bait” during the night when the alleged assault took place.

Hochul informed on Wednesday that Cornell University had consented to commence an independent probe of its preliminary handling of the allegations.

Hochul and James conducted a joint press conference about recent developments in the alleged Cornell University gang rape case.