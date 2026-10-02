Cornell rape case: NY governor hands probe to special prosecutor, removes DA Houten, ‘It has undercut my faith’
New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed a lack of confidence in District Attorney Matthew Van Houten regarding the Cornell sexual assault case.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that she no longer had confidence in the district attorney managing the Cornell University sexual assault case and decided to bring in a special prosecutor to take over his responsibilities.
Matthew Van Houten, the Tompkins County District Attorney, has faced increasing scrutiny recently due to his choice not to file charges against anyone when the original claims surfaced in 2024.
“Newly released information continues to raise serious questions about the investigation conducted by the Cornell Police Department and the decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney not to prosecute an alleged sexual assault on Cornell University's campus in October 2024,” Hochul stated.
"This has, in turn, undercut my faith, and the public's faith, in the District Attorney's ability to effectively investigate and prosecute the case at this time."
NY Governor appoints AG Letitia James to oversee Cornell ‘rape’ probe
Governor Hochul named New York Attorney General Letitia James to serve as a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation.
Following this, James released a statement, saying: "Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, it will be investigated fully and fairly. The Governor has entrusted my office with this investigation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly."
The case has captured national attention following a civil lawsuit filed last month against the school and seven current and former fraternity members from the university.
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A former student, referred to as "Jane Doe," claims she was "gangraped" at the Chi Phi fraternity located on Cornell's Ithaca, New York campus on October 19, 2024. According to her account, she was already intoxicated upon arrival and was administered ketamine before and throughout the alleged assault. She reported what happened to campus police approximately three weeks after the incident occurred.
Van Houten claims first police report lacked evidence
Van Houten, who launched a fresh criminal investigation following new details uncovered in the lawsuit, stated that the woman's first police report made no mention of being “drugged against her will or gang raped.”
Later, it was disclosed that Jane Doe communicated to the school's investigators that she felt like being used as “bait” during the night when the alleged assault took place.
Hochul informed on Wednesday that Cornell University had consented to commence an independent probe of its preliminary handling of the allegations.
Hochul and James conducted a joint press conference about recent developments in the alleged Cornell University gang rape case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More